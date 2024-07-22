Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen spent her 44th birthday in style, opting for an intimate celebration with her twin sister Patricia rather than spending with her alleged boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

The former Victoria's Secret angel took to Instagram to share glimpses of her special day, giving fans a rare look at her relationship with her lesser-known sibling.

Gisele Bundchen celebrates her birthday with her twin sister

Bundchen's Instagram post, which quickly garnered attention from her 22.8 million followers, showcased a series of heartwarming moments from the twins' joint celebration.

The sisters were seen blowing out candles on separate chocolate cakes, embracing at a dinner table, and enjoying a boat ride together.

In her caption, Bundchen expressed her gratitude, writing, "Grateful to be celebrating one more year around the sun with my super sis. Thank you everyone for all the love and birthday wishes. Feeling blessed to be surrounded by so much love. Looking forward to what is ahead."

Among the shared photos was a snap of Bundchen relaxing on a boat with her 11-year-old daughter Vivian.

This intimate gathering stands in contrast to the high-profile lifestyle Bundchen led during her marriage to NFL star Tom Brady.

The birthday post quickly filled with well-wishes from Bundchen's celebrity friends.

Model Karen Elson commented, "Happy birthday sweetheart," while celebrity hairstylist Harry Josh chimed in with, "Happy birthday ladies."

Boyfriend Joaquim Valente was not present at Gisele Bundchen’s birthday

While Bundchen's boyfriend, jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, has been a frequent presence in her life recently, he was suspiciously absent from the birthday celebrations.

Just days before the party, the couple was spotted enjoying a bike ride in Bundchen's Surfside, Florida neighborhood, with Valente holding the leash of Bundchen's German Shepherd.

The couple's relationship has been the subject of much speculation since Bundchen's divorce from Tom Brady in October 2022.

In a March 2023 Vanity Fair interview, Bundchen addressed the rumors, stating, "[People are] going to try to attach me to anything. He's a person that I admire and that I trust."

However, Page Six later reported that the couple had officially been dating since June 2023.

This birthday celebration marks another milestone in Bundchen's life post-divorce.

The supermodel has been focusing on her family and personal growth since her split from Brady after 13 years of marriage.

The former couple shares two children: Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11.

The Netflix Roast of Tom Brady

Bundchen's birthday festivities come on the heels of a controversial Netflix roast of Tom Brady in May, where jokes about their marriage and Bundchen's new relationship reportedly left her "offended and upset."

Sources close to the situation claim that Brady has since apologized, and the two are maintaining a cordial relationship for the sake of their children.

As Bundchen enters her 44th year, her Instagram post suggests a positive outlook on the future.

The supermodel's choice to celebrate with her twin sister and daughter, away from the spotlight of her new relationship, indicates a desire for privacy and a focus on her closest family ties.

