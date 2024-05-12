Tom Brady’s Exes Gisele Bundchen and Bridget Moynahan Come Together for an Important Cause

Tom Brady's exes Gisele Bundchen and Bridget Moynahan have come together for an important cause for the betterment as they call for attention using their respective social media platforms.

Tom Brady's ex wife Gisele Bundchen addressed the crisis which Brazil is going through right now following heavy flooding in the state of Rio Grande do Sul. She described it as “the worst tragedy in its history,” in a video she posted on her Instagram. The Brazilian model informed that there were a lot of people who needed to be “rescued” while “no one was ready for such devastation.”

The 43-year-old born in Horizontina, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, asked people to help as much as they can since “no amount is too small,” to make a change. Bundchen, whose 13-year-long marriage ended with the former New England Patriots quarterback in 2022 welcoming two children (Benjamin and Vivian), has been vocal about the crisis in her homeland asking people for a relief fund.

On the other hand, the Blue Bloods star, who dated the seven-time Super Bowl champion, Brady for three years before welcoming their son Jack, shared clips on her reel-sharing platform amid the ongoing flood. In the caption, the S*x and the City actress provided information about the link (in bio) which had the list of local charities and organizations to help the affected people.

Meanwhile, the rescue operation is continuing in the flood-devastated regions in Brazil where several people are injured, killed, and missing. The heavy rainfall resulted in rivers overflowing in the agricultural state affecting more than two million people and damaging houses, roads, and several resources.

Volunteers and firefighters continue to work to bring aid to the ones affected and many celebrities are using their platform to make more and more people aware of the disaster, in the hope to help the affected people in any way.

Gisele Bundchen and Bridget Moynahan were mentioned in Tom Brady's Netflix roast special

Recently, the two exes of Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and Bridget Moynahan were mentioned in hilarious ways during the live Netflix roast special which was dedicated to the NFL star. Meanwhile, Gisele, who used to be one of the highest-paid models back then, is dating Joaquim Valente and on the other hand, Moynahan has been married to Andrew Frankel since 2017.

