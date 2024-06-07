Tom Brady’s Former Patriots Teammate Shares Crazy Beer-Chugging Story That Proves He Is the GOAT at Everything

Tom Brady is a legendary quarterback of the New England Patriots. He is often hailed as the greatest of all time in football. He has seven Super Bowl rings to his name. However, there's another side to Brady that most people wouldn’t expect. His extraordinary beer-chugging ability is making his fans go crazy.

Brady’s diet has been well-documented by the TB12. But it is no secret that he loves avocado ice cream. But his hidden talent left people stunned. His surprising skill came to light during a candid chat on Julian Edelman’s Games with Names podcast. The former Patriots offensive tackle, Matt Light, shared a memorable story.

Teammate shares Tom Brady’s epic Beer-Chugging Story

The whole thing centers around a beer-chugging contest between Brady and Larry Izzo. It was a three-time Pro Bowl linebacker known for his larger-than-life competitive spirit. Light recalled that the challenge took place during a time when pitchers of beer were the norm. Izzo, with his reputation, seemed like the sure winner. Light, like many others, assumed Brady didn’t stand a chance.

ALSO READ: Tom Brady Girlfriend Veronika Rajek: Exploring NFL Legend’s Rumored Relationship With IG Model

“I remember Izzo challenged Brady, and I’m thinking, ‘Dude, Izzo is going to smoke this cat,’” Light said. He talks about the pre-contest atmosphere. “It was back when they had the pitchers. I remember Tommy put that thing back, and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God.’ This kid’s a gamer. Gamer, bring it on.”

Advertisement

The sight of Brady effortlessly downing his pitcher left everyone stunned. It was a moment that redefined how his teammates saw him. He reveals an unexpected side of the disciplined, health-conscious athlete. For them, it wasn’t just a one-off party trick.

Tom Brady’s crazy beer-chugging talent

Brady’s beer-chugging talent isn’t entirely a secret, though. He had previously showcased this skill during a memorable appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. In that episode, Colbert, known for his humorous and sometimes challenging guest interactions, invited Brady to chug a beer.

Brady accepted the challenge and was true to form. He downed the beer with impressive speed. He left the audience and Colbert himself was in disbelief. Brady, known for his relentless work ethic, also embodies a sense of balance.

Also read: Watch: Tom Brady’s Boston Celtics Hype Video Ahead of NBA Finals Will Leave You Worried for Dallas Mavericks

Advertisement

He’s a competitor who knows how to have fun. Brady’s journey from being the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft to becoming the most decorated quarterback. Tom Brady’s beer-chugging moment seems fun for the fans. Let us know in the comments what you think about his newfound talent.