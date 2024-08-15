Tom Brady's Former Team Decline Record USD 6 Billion Offer to Sell: Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have declined an offer exceeding $6 billion to purchase the franchise.

This decision underscores the team's rising value and the robust market for NFL teams.

The proposal, which narrowly surpassed the $6.05 billion paid for the Washington Commanders in 2023, came from an unidentified "qualified buyer."

Had it been accepted, this deal would have set a new benchmark for both NFL team transactions and global sports team sales.

A source familiar with the negotiations, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that the offer was unsolicited by the Glazer family, who have owned the Buccaneers since 1995.

The family's recent experience with Manchester United, where they sold a 25% stake for £1.3 billion, may have influenced their decision to explore options for their NFL asset.

The team's financial performance has been impressive, with revenue ranking in the upper half of NFL franchises.

Last season, the Buccaneers generated over $130 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).

Sportico's 2024 valuation places the Buccaneers at $5.5 billion, ranking 16th among NFL teams.

This valuation represents a staggering 139% increase since 2020, the highest growth rate in the league during this period.

The Buccaneers' fortunes have dramatically improved since Tom Brady's arrival in 2020.

The team's Super Bowl victory that season catalyzed a surge in popularity, leading to four consecutive years of sold-out season tickets, including 2024.

Florida's growing appeal as a tax-friendly haven has attracted high-net-worth individuals, potentially boosting the value of sports franchises in the state.

Recent transplants include billionaires Jeff Bezos and Ken Griffin, whose combined net worth exceeds $230 billion.

The NFL's limited number of franchises contributes significantly to their value. With only 32 teams and infrequent sales, the average NFL franchise is now worth $5.93 billion.

The scarcity is evident in the fact that only four control transactions have occurred in the past 12 years, with an average ownership tenure of 41 years.

The Buccaneers aren't the only Florida team experiencing a value surge. The Miami Dolphins, valued at $6.76 billion by Sportico, have also seen substantial growth.

The team has been in discussions to sell a limited partnership stake, which would include interests in Hard Rock Stadium and the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.

The Glazers' decision to reject the offer suggests a long-term commitment to the Buccaneers.

Their initial $192 million investment in 1995 has appreciated enormously, reflecting both the team's success and the overall growth of the NFL.

This offer rejection can be seen as a new baseline for NFL team valuations that could impact future transactions across professional sports.

As the NFL continues to expand its global reach and revenue streams, the value of its teams is likely to increase further.