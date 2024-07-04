Tom Brady's Former Teammate Calls Him a Liar for His Views on Patrick Mahomes Comparison

Comparisons between Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes picked pace after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII win. The former Patriots quarterback shared his views on the debate. But Brady’s ex-teammate Christian Fauria accused him of lying to the fans.

Brady recently appeared on The Pivot Podcast. The 7x Super Bowl champion told the host he used to be jubilant while playing. The Patriots Hall of Famer admitted it was similar to Patrick Mahomes. He concluded that the feeling eventually faded away.

Also Read: Tom Brady Reveals His One Regret From Career After Watching Patrick Mahomes: ‘What the Hell Happened to Me?’

Christian Fauria labels Tom Brady a liar

Fauria disagrees with Tom Brady’s tale about the initial phase of his career. “I think Brady is a liar,” he said on WEEI Boston Sports Original. According to Fauria, the quarterback legend was always very competitive.

On the podcast, Brady expressed his desire to go back in time and do things differently. He wanted to be like Mahomes. Fauria couldn’t believe his ears when he heard Tom’s statements. “Who's he kidding?” he says.

Fauria added that Brady can’t change or downshift. He thinks that Brady is not wired like Mahomes. The two-time Super Bowl champion said Tom never played football for fun. The NFL GOAT always stepped on the field with a purpose.

Christian has seen Brady have a great time laughing and joking around. But Tom was always focused while playing. He used to celebrate like a kid after winning a game for the team or during certain passes. “But the reality is he is just wired so differently than Mahomes,” Fauria concluded.

Advertisement

Also Read: Is Patrick Mahomes Better Than Legendary Quarterback Tom Brady? Chiefs Staffer Shares Insights

Patrick Mahomes on his comparison with Tom Brady

Patrick Mahomes believes he is nowhere close to players like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. “You have to build a consistency of a career,” Mahomes argued. He added that if he managed to have a great run, he’d feel he has done a great job.

“But it’s hard to take away from what Tom did for so long, what Peyton Manning did, or Aaron Rodgers,” the Chiefs star pointed out. The 3x Super Bowl champion concluded that he must perform yearly to be in the GOAT debate.