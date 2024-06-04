Tom Brady’s Former Teammate Claims THIS Player Was More Talented Than the NFL Legend

Tom Brady is regarded as the Greatest NFL player by many. But his former New England Patriots teammate doesn’t believe the same. Super Bowl LIII champion Phillip Dorsett recently made an appearance on the Money Down Podcast.

Star wide receiver Dorsett claimed that Brady isn’t the best quarterback. In the middle of a conversation with running back James White, he named his top QB. His statement quickly became the center of multiple discussions.

Phillip Dorsett’s top quarterback

Dorsett revealed that people often ask who the best quarterback he has ever played with was. This question generally pops up because he has played with Tom Brady. He has the same answer for everybody.

Phillip surprisingly called Indianapolis Colts’ Andrew Luck more talented than the 7x Super Bowl winner. He thinks that QB Andrew Luck was different when it came to talent. He called Luck a natural-born leader.

Luck used to carry himself like a 10-year veteran, according to Phillip. The WR added that Andrew was tough as hell and had a strong arm. Phillip blamed injuries for ruining Luck’s career.

Phillip played with Tom Brady for three seasons. His sole Super Bowl victory came with the 4x NFL MVP. But Phillip still took the side of his Indianapolis Colts teammate. Most people would certainly disagree with the opinion. However, some believe that Luck's journey might have been different if it had not been for those career-ending injuries.

Tom Brady’s post-retirement plans

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady is set to step into a new role. He has signed a staggering $375 Million deal with Fox Sports. He will be the lead analyst and ambassador for the media house. He will replace Greg Olsen, who recently won his second Emmy Award.

All eyes are on the NFL legend as he begins his career in the commentary booth. Brady’s first assignment will be the Cleveland Browns’ clash against the Dallas Cowboys.