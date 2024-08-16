Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady recently attempted to showcase his hockey skills, only to face a cold reception from NHL fans.

The former quarterback, known for his prowess on the football field, found himself out of his element when he tried to replicate Sidney Crosby's famous dryer-shooting drill at the Fanatics Fest in New York City.

The NFL posted a video of Brady attempting to shoot pucks into a washing machine, mirroring the childhood practice of Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.

However, Brady's performance left much to be desired. Out of four attempts, the football legend managed to hit the target only once, which the fans stated as a clear lack of accuracy and proper form.

One fan bluntly commented, "Stick to football, Tommy," while another observed, "Crosby did it better."

The general consensus among NHL enthusiasts was that Brady's skills were "below average" at best.

While Brady is recognized as a multi-sport athlete, having been drafted by the Montreal Expos in Major League Baseball in 1995, his attempt at hockey clearly showed it's not his forte.

The reaction from NHL fans was swift and merciless. Social media platforms were flooded with comments poking fun at Brady's attempts.

One user exclaimed, "See! Tom Brady sucks!" while another noted, "Why does he look so stiff damn."

Despite his hockey shortcomings, Brady seemed to fare better in other sports showcased at the Fanatics Fest.

He reportedly had a more impressive showing on the mini soccer pitch set up by Major League Soccer, demonstrating that his athletic abilities do extend beyond the football field to some degree.

The Fanatics Fest, a first-of-its-kind show for fans, collectors, and athletes, featured several other sports personalities.

NHL stars like Auston Matthews, K'Andre Miller, and former Rangers goalies Henrik Lundqvist and Mike Richter were also expected to attend the event.

While Brady's hockey skills may not have impressed, his entrance at the Fanatics Fest certainly did.

It was also seen that Brady channeled his inner Hulk Hogan, making a WWE-style entrance that left fans stunned.

As Hogan's theme song Real American played through speakers, Brady came out, cupping his hands to his ears and raising his arms to appeal for more noise from the crowd.

Dressed in blue jeans, a T-shirt, and a baseball cap, the NFL legend seemed to thoroughly enjoy playing to the audience.

The WWE even posted the walkout on their Instagram account, playfully captioning it, "Hey @tombrady, call us! Who's going to @fanaticsfest this weekend?"

As Brady prepares for his broadcasting debut during Week 1's Dallas Cowboys-Cleveland Browns matchup on September 8, Brady seems ready for his transition from his illustrious NFL career to broadcasting.

The quarterback is set to begin his new role as a color analyst for Fox Sports in the coming weeks, having signed a lucrative 10-year, $375 million deal with the broadcaster.