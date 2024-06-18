Tom Brady’s Kids Spend Father’s Day With Gisele Bundchen and Her BF Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bundchen and her bf Joaquim Valente were seen spending Father's Day alongside Tom Brady's kids, rubbishing the earlier breakup rumors.

The pair were reported to have broken up and Brady's Netflix Roast was reportedly blamed . However, their pictures together say otherwise.

Gisele Bundchen pictured with bf Joaquim Valente alongside Tom Brady's kids celebrating Father's Day

Gisele Bundchen and her bf Joaquim Valente were seen celebrating Father's Day along with Vivian and Benjamin on a Miami paddle boarding adventure, as per the images obtained by TMZ.

The model's son with the former quarterback was seen paddling next to the jiu jitsu instructor while Vivian was captured paddling with her mother.

Meanwhile, the seven-time Super Bowl champion missed the big day as he was busy making his broadcasting debut for Fox Sports. However, he did shout out to his kids on his social media account.

Gisele Bundchen and Joaquim Valente pictures hugging and sharing adorable moments

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente were recently pictured hugging and sharing sweet moments, as per pictures obtained by Page Six, while they walked her dog around Surfside, Fla., as Brady made his broadcasting debut.

According to the pictures, the two looked very happy as they couldn't take their hands off each other, making sure everyone knew the past rumors were not true.

An insider revealed to OK! Magazine that “They wake up, work out, make breakfast, and either spend the day together or do their own things and meet up later.”

It was reported earlier that Valente was affected by the highly successful Netflix roast of the former New England Patriots star, which included some unfiltered jokes about the five-time Super Bowl champion's divorce from Gisele.

Along with her, Valente was also dragged into the show, which was aired live on the streaming giant, and he “became part of the joke,” according to an insider's information to InTouch.

One of the jokes made at Gisele’s relationship with Valente was when Kevin Hart said to Brady, “You sometimes got to f*ck your coach. You know who else f*cked their coach? Gisele. She f*cked that karate man.” The 43-year-old who has been one of the highest paid models, was “deeply disappointed” by the jokes made.

Later, the reports came out that the five-time Super Bowl MVP was not ready to take any blame as he never wanted to have any negative affect on his ex wife's love life.

A source exclusively told Daily Mail that the Hall of Famer “feels like he should take no blame for Gisele's relationship successes or struggles.”

Soon after the news of their split came out, Gisele and Valente made sure to inform the world their year-long relationship is still alive. The Brazilian initially confirmed her relationship with her trainer after she told People that she finally started “seen someone” who was already friends with her.

It was also said by the aforementioned magazine that the two were already dating for over a half year before the news broke out to the public.

The former highest paid couple, Gisele and Brady announced their divorce in October 2022 ending their 13-year-old marriage. The former couple welcomed two kids together, a son, Benjamin and a daughter Vivian.

