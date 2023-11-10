Tom Brady's legal team responds to USD 8,000,000,000 lawsuit for his alleged involvement in Bankman-Fried scam

Tom Brady has found himself in legal trouble as he is dragged into a USD 8,000,000,000 class action lawsuit. The NFL legend is accused of being a part of a billion-dollar scam. Here’s everything you need to know about the case:

Why is Tom Brady involved in THIS billion-dollar scam?

Tom Brady has been dragged into the Sam Bankman-fried scam as he is accused of being a part of it. The former NFL quarterback was seen participating in advertisements run for the now-bankrupt FTX brand. Since he participated in the promotions of the company, he is accused of knowing the frauds running backstage by FTX.

The NFL legend wasn’t just a part of FTX’s promotion but also an investor in the organization. So, according to the lawsuit, he must be aware of the red flags of the company’s business proceedings. Since Sam Bankman-Fried was declared bankrupt, wealthy figures such as Tom Brady have been targeted for the lost money’s recovery and compensation.

Update on USD 8,000,000,000 class action lawsuit against Tom Brady

According to recent updates from the legal team of Tom Brady, Shaquille O’Neal, and Stephen Curry, who were a part of this lawsuit, the claim for their involvement in the case has been dismissed recently. The argument that was presented was that Tom Brady, including others, was just a part of the commercials and advertisements.

Since they haven’t directly asked anyone to invest in FTX, therefore they are not much culpable for the money lost in the fraud. Another argument was present that Tom Brady is a victim himself since he was also an investor and had lost all the money invested in the scam run by Sam Bankman-Fried.

What is the fraud that Sam Bankman-Fried is accused of?

FTX was a trading organization that collapsed in 2022, which primarily dealt with cryptocurrency exchange and management of crypto hedge funds. However, when the company collapsed, its CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s net worth went down to $1 Billion from $15 Billion in just one day.

Things got worse for Sam Bankman-Fried as he was arrested on December 12, 2022, for being an operator for multiple frauds, including money laundering. Bankman-Fried appeared in court this year on November 2 and was found guilty of several types of frauds, including conspiracy.

Sam Bankman-Fried is set to be sentenced on March 28, 2024; however, a second trial has been successfully booked by the ex-CEO of FTX for March 2024. “Sam Bankman-Fried thought that he was above the law. Today’s verdict proves he was wrong”, said Attorney General Merrick Garland after the conviction.

While Tom Brady’s involvement in the fraud by Sam Bankman-Fried has proven to be nil, there’s still no official statement released from Brady’s end. Let’s see if anything comes up anytime soon.