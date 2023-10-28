Tom Brady's love life: All Women NFL legend has been linked to post his divorce from Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady hasn’t just won seven Super Bowls but also the hearts of his multiple lovers. After being married for more than a decade, Tom concluded his marriage last year, following which he was back to dating life.

Keep reading to know in detail about Tom Brady’s romantic relationship after his first divorce!

Tom Brady's love life with wife Gisele Bündchen

Before we talk about Tom Brady’s new love affairs, let’s have a recap of his old love life. Tom married Gisele Bündchen in 2009 after dating her for two long years. The couple welcomed their first kid in 2009 and their second kid in 2012.

In 2022, the couple decided to part ways, the same year Tom Brady unretired from the NFL. Even though the speculations of a divorce have been rumored since 2015, things became real in 2022.

The divorce hasn’t affected their kids, and they are parenting them together.

Tom Brady’s new love affair with Russian model

After concluding his marriage with Gisele Bündchen in 2022, Tom Brady has been speculated to be back on dating regime.

There were so many people Tom Brady was speculated to be romantically associated with after the divorce; however, they were just speculation.

But in mid-2023, finally, a strong speculation came towards Tom Brady’s new romance with a Russian model.

It became apparent when, in July 2023, Irina Shayk and Tom Brady were seen looking cozy in an NFL legend’s car. That was enough to confirm the two were dating.

The couple was seen together in various places, whether it be in ‘The Twenty Two Hotel’ holding hands or in a private house in LA, as per PEOPLE.

Unfortunately, Tom Brady and Irina Shayk called it quits in October. It’s a good thing that there’s no ill will between the two, as per the US.

Since it’s a fresh separation with Irina Shayk and it’s not been a very long time, Tom Brady hasn’t been seen with anyone.

There’s no rumor about who he is currently dating, and as of now, the NFL legend seems single.

How long do you think it will be until Tom Brady starts dating again? Share your take in the comment section below.