Tom Brady's NFL ownership: Co-owner stake in Las Vegas Raiders status?

During the approval meeting for the sale of the Commanders from Daniel Snyder to Josh Harris last week, Mark Davis, the owner of the Raiders, passionately objected to the proposed rule. He clarified that he had intended to bring Brady on board as part of the deal for Brady's acquisition of a team share.

This development might compel Brady and Davis to modify their agreement, leading Florio to speculate if the deal might altogether fall apart.

In May, Davis validated to ESPN's Paul Gutierrez that the highly likely future Hall of Fame inductee had agreed to become part of the Raiders' ownership group.

Florio disclosed in June that there was an industry-wide belief that Brady was purchasing more than a symbolic slice of the Raiders. The 45-year-old later affirmed to Brooke Lefferts of Associated Press his plan to play "a very passive role" within the organization.

Birmingham's decision to sack John Eustace sparks controversy for Tom Brady

Shortly after joining the club and taking on the role of chairman of a new advisory board, the seven-time Super Bowl champion found himself being warmly welcomed by club fans at a pub near their stadium in Birmingham.

Rumours spread on Sunday about impending plans to fire the manager, despite a promising start to the season. The possibility of former England striker Wayne Rooney taking up the role stirred the City fans, leading them to voice their frustrations on social media, with Brady becoming the primary focus.

While it remains unclear how much control Brady, as a minority owner, holds over managerial decisions, his prominent public profile makes him a natural target for the anger of the fans.

