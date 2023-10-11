Tom Brady's return could catapult 1-4 Patriots to Super Bowl victory, claims former DB

The New England Patriots are struggling with wins this 2023 season, with their last match being one of the most bizarre ones. The Patriots lost to the New Orleans Saints by 0-34, and things are just getting tougher and tougher for the team.

Considering the struggling condition of the team, a former DB of the Patriots revealed how Tom Brady's comeback can change things for the team. Let's now look into the details of this story!

Asante Samuel on how Tom Brady can help New England Patriots get back on the top, in the game

The former DB of New England Patriots, Asante Samuel recently made an interesting statement towards the New England Patriots. Considering the streak of losses the team is having, Asante Samuel talked about how Tom Brady can help it get back to the top position. Talking to TMZ Sports, the former player of the New England Patriots made some really interesting statements.

Asante Samuel said, "This terrible team that everybody sees it is a terrible team." Talking about Tom Brady, Asante Samuel stated "Brady can come right now, today, and win a Super Bowl for the New England Patriots. Because that’s Tom Brady." It's notable that ever since Tom Brady retired from the New England Patriots, the team has just been struggling for wins.

Discussing the same thing, Asante Samuel said "I don’t understand why is there such a big drop-off when one man leaves the 53-man roster. Why is it such a big drop-off, and you can’t replace it, but you’re supposed to be a great coach?" To some extent, what Samuel said does make sense. If the New England Patriots aren't able to win without Tom Brady, there’s something wrong somewhere that would need to be fixed.

