Tom Brady’s Roast Was Disappointing, Claims Former Patriot While Revealing Reason Behind His Absence

Tom Brady, who announced his retirement last year in February is enjoying some off-field activities before he makes his return as the lead analyst for Fox News following his record-breaking deal.

One of which was his Netflix Roast Special where he took insults from several celebrities including some former players and head coach of the New England Patriots, the franchise where the legendary quarterback spent his 20 years.

The Greatest of All Time: Tom Brady, included some professional and personal jokes on the former quarterback. However, despite its success, some of the trolls did not sit well with many including Wes Welker.

Wes Welker reveals he was disappointed by Tom Brady's Netflix Roast Special

Former wide receiver Wes Welker recently expressed his disappointment from the Netflix Roast which was dedicated to Tom Brady.

During Miami’s minicamp, the former Patriots' teammate was asked about his favorite joke from the show to which he replied, “Not really, I was a little disappointed in the Brady roast.”

The American football coach further continued, “There was some funny stuff and everything, but you know, it was what it was.” The 43-year-old was visibly seen he wasn't a fan of the highly successful comic event which was aired live on the streaming giant.

Wes Welker revealed why he didn't attend Tom Brady's Netflix Roast Special

Several former New England Patriots stars attended the Netflix Roast Special of Tom Brady namely Bill Belichick, Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, Drew Bledsoe, and Randy Moss.

Meanwhile, after the former wide receiver expressed his dissatisfaction, Wes Welker went on to share the reason behind his absence from the show. The Miami Coach for the wide receivers stated that he was “glad” he “wasn't there,” as Wes “was asked to sit on the side and get roasted.”

It was also reported by People that the seven-time Super Bowl champion's ex-wife Gisele Bundchen was “deeply disappointed” as well. The Brazilian model didn't like the way the show portrayed the family.

Meanwhile, Brady, after the roast, gave tribute to his exes and mother of his kids, Bundchen and Bridget Moynahan on Mother's Day while each of them have now moved on and are living their own lives. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star was also seen enjoying the beach side with his kids recently.

