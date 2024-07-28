Tom Cruise, John Legend, and Others Watch Simone Biles Lead Team USA in Olympic Gymnastics Qualifying Despite Ankle Injury

Simone Biles is back with her form and the gymnastic queen has led Team USA in their first gymnastic event; the Women's Qualifying on Sunday, July 28. The 27-year-old athlete was however experiencing a left leg injury that even saw her limping before she finished her event.

Nonetheless, while Biles delivered her best performance in the French capital, famous celebrities like Tom Cruise and John Legend were present at the Bercy Arena to watch her perform on Sunday morning.

Tom Cruise, John Legend, and others watch Simone Biles in the Olympic Qualifying event

Simone Biles made her Paris Olympics debut on Sunday with her talented team. She recorded an all-around total score of 59.566. Her fans were mesmerized seeing her performing exceptionally well on the floor, despite she had got her leg tweaked while warming up on floor exercise during the second rotation.

To witness her perform to her best abilities, high-profile stars were present at the venue. American singer-songwriter John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen were spotted with their children. Besides them, Tom Cruise, Snoop Dogg, Lady Gaga Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, and Anna Wintour, also attended the event.

It is worth mentioning that around three years ago, Biles withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics due to "Twisties." She returned to the floor just last year and since has been in the headlines for whatever she does while also being recognized by her fans as one of the most decorated gymnasts of all time.

This is defendable as despite having her left ankle taped after her beam routine today, Biles still managed to return to the top of the Olympic podium. This proves her dedication to her game.

Simone Biles’ coach feels proud of the gymnast for her strong showing at the Paris Olympics Qualifying event

Simone Biles's coach, Cecile Landi, was extremely proud of the gymnast. She even praised her after the event for demonstrating her incredible capabilities to the world.

Landi said (via wtopnews): “I can’t express it. I’m really proud of her and what she’s been through and what she’s showing the world what she’s capable of doing.”

It is important to note that Biles will now perform in the Women’s Team Finals event on July 30th at 12:15 p.m. ET before taking to the floor once again at the Women's all-around final at 12:15 p.m. ET on August 1.

