Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Hit With False ‘Baby Trafficking’ Allegation After Silver Medal Win at Olympics

Posie Parker is an activist notorious for her transphobic and controversial stances. Parker has recently made headlines for her inflammatory comments regarding the use of surrogacy by high-profile figures.

Specifically, Parker has accused Tom Daley, the British Olympic diver, and his husband, Dustin Lance Black, a screenwriter, of baby trafficking. It was due to their decision to use a surrogate to have children. This accusation has sparked a fresh wave of debate over the ethics and acceptance of surrogacy. It raised a lot of questions, particularly when it involved same-sex couples.

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance hit with false allegations

Parker's harsh critique comes amidst an ongoing controversy surrounding surrogacy, a reproductive method that involves a surrogate carrying a child for another individual or couple. Surrogacy is a well-established and frequently used option for many couples who face difficulties in conceiving.

However, it continues to be a contentious issue, especially for conservative and anti-LGBTQ+ commentators. The fact that about 4,000 surrogacies occur annually in the U.S. makes it a focal point of moral and ethical debates.

In her recent comments, Parker aimed at Daley and Black after an interview with Black aired on the BBC. In the interview, Black discussed the joy of their children witnessing Daley’s recent Olympic success. Parker responded by condemning surrogacy as “baby trafficking.” She claims that it is inhumane and compares it to selling babies. She further argued that children born through surrogacy are left traumatized due to the lack of a “maternal bond” and a “birth story.”

Advertisement

Her views are part of a broader narrative that criticizes surrogacy on moral grounds. It was a perspective shared by other notable figures, such as Pope Francis. Who has denounced surrogacy as “despicable” and labeled surrogates as mere “uteri for rent.” Similarly, commentators from the Daily Wire have characterized the practice in equally negative terms. It describes it as “gravely evil” and likens it to “mad scientist horror.”

Daley and Black have been open about their journey with surrogacy. Their six-part podcast series, titled Surrogacy: A Family Frontier, was broadcast on BBC Radio Five Live. They addressed various aspects of surrogacy. Which includes perspectives from couples, surrogates, and critics. The series aimed to provide a comprehensive view of the practice. Especially to counteract some of the negative stereotypes and misinformation associated with it.

The couple chose host surrogacy, which involves a surrogate carrying an embryo created from the intended parents' gametes. In their case, Daley and Black used embryos fertilized by both of them and an egg donor.

Advertisement

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance paving their way through criticism

A surrogate in the U.S. carried the embryo, adhering to California’s stringent regulations designed to protect surrogates and ensure their voluntary and informed participation. Black emphasized the rigorous screening process that surrogates undergo in the U.S. Pointing out that only a small percentage pass all psychological evaluations. This, he argued, highlights the surrogate’s altruism and the careful consideration given to the practice.

Also read: ‘Be This Man’: Jonathan Owens Goes Viral for Being a ‘Supportive Husband’ to Simone Biles at 2024 Paris Olympics

Black has also expressed his desire for their children to understand and appreciate the circumstances of their conception. He has made it clear that their children will be aware of the special role played by the surrogate and the egg donor. He aims to foster a sense of pride and openness rather than any feelings of shame.

Advertisement

Parker’s remarks are not an isolated instance of anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric. Her activism, including her “Let Women Speak” tour, has frequently been marked by controversy and confrontation.

The tour, which took place in the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand, saw incidents involving neo-Nazis performing Nazi salutes and disruptions by trans allies. In 2022, Parker faced opposition from trans activists who shut down one of her events in New York City.

The ongoing debate underscores the broader societal tensions regarding reproductive technologies and family structures. Daley and Black’s openness about their experience, coupled with their advocacy through media like their podcast, contributes to a broader understanding and acceptance of surrogacy in diverse family contexts.

Parker's comments and the broader backlash against surrogacy highlight the continuing struggle for LGBTQ+ individuals and couples. It also questions navigating societal and legal obstacles while seeking to create and nurture their families. The debate over surrogacy reflects larger issues of acceptance and equality. It emphasizes the need for ongoing dialogue and understanding in the realms of reproductive rights and family building.