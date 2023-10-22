'Tom had an empty locker': When Kyle Rudolph spilled the beans on Tom Brady's unique way of signing autographs

Tom Brady is an NFL legend who has taken the sport to another level, just like Michael Jordan did with the NBA. The retired NFL legend's impact on his team was so great that the word 'enough' is not enough to describe it. However, what makes Tom Brady a legend isn't just his amazing skills and techniques that he uses in the field to win unwinnable matches.

In addition to that, his never-ending love for his fans and the generous human he is, it is what makes him one of the most premium NFL athletes. Did you know Brady had an empty locker, just for the fans? Keep reading to know the complete history of this empty locker:

Kyle Rudolph once revealed how Tom Brady used an empty locker just for signing fan belongings

Tom Brady and Kyle Rudolph spent two long years playing together for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFL legend decided to retire in 2023. The tight end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, during a conversation with NBC Sports' reporter Peter King, revealed some insider information about his experience with Tom Brady.

Kyle Rudolph, talking about working with Tom Brady, stated, "But my experience with Tom was incredible. First, the way he treated people. The way he treated the Glazer family [Bucs owners] is exactly the way he treated the janitor at 6:30 at night." Adding further, the tight end also shared, "...6:30 at night when he and maybe one or two other guys were the last players in the building. Second, the way he treated his teammates."

But that's not just it. Kyle Rudolph also revealed how Tom Brady used to have an empty locker he would use for signing autographs altogether. Going into detail about Tom Brady's empty locker, Kyle Rudolph said, "Tom had an empty locker next to him. I would look over there and every day, guys would put helmets, jerseys, pictures, footballs, all the stuff they wanted Tom to sign for them."

The tight end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers also revealed the content he would see inside that locker. Talking about the same, Kyle Rudolph said, "There'd be notes on the stuff, a post-it note on a football—'Sign this for Jimmy, it's his birthday.' At the end of the day, almost every day, he'd sit there and sign everything."

Tom Brady is definitely a player that every aspiring athlete should look up to.

