Tommy DeVito college career and contract details: Here’s everything Giants fans need to know about their star QB

Daniel Jones has been in the highlights of the NFL for his outstanding performance for his new team, the New York Giants. With that said, here's everything you need to know about his contract and career stats:

Everything about Tommy DeVito's college career

With Daniel Jones being signed for the season by the New York Giants, his backup, Tyrod Taylor, got the chance to replace him.

However, it took an injury shortly after his replacement for Tyrod to get out of the team due to injury. Tommy Tyrod's exit became an opportunity for Tommy DeVito.

Tommy DeVito joined the team as an undrafted free agent but is now a starting quarterback for the team. But it took a long time to get to the position he's in right now.

Tommy DeVito joined Syracuse University in 2017 and played a total of four seasons, starting from 2017 to 2021.

During his career at Syracuse University, he played in 26 games in the four seasons he played there.

In those 26 games, he threw a total of 3866 yards, with 12 interceptions and 28 touchdowns. However, for his final year at the university, he transferred to the University of Illinois.

At the University of Illinois, Tommy DeVito made 15 touchdown passes, and he was picked a total of five times.

During that season, he made two career-high marks by finishing with 2,650 passing yards and a completion rate of 69.9%.

Tommy DeVito's NFL contract and potential salary

Tommy DeVito was ultimately not selected for a 2023 draft, but the New York Giants took him as an undrafted free agent this year in April, putting him up for the 2024 NFL draft.

When he joined the New York Giants, he received a total of $10,000 as a signing bonus, along with a guaranteed base salary of $10,000.

The star quarterback is on a three-year contract worth $2 million. But there's an interesting part about his contract, which is that the remainder of his deal, excluding the salary, is not guaranteed. This means if the teams decided to cut him off, he would lose all the unpaid dollars.

Talking about the capital hit, Tommy DeVito has a capital of around $416,666 this season. The number is expected to move to approximately $915,00 next year as his base salary going forward, if drafted. Also, he is expected to earn a good amount per game if he's on the active roster.

If Tommy DeVito is on the active roster of the New York Giants, his weekly salary would be roughly around $44,000 per game.

According to the NFL, the minimum salary a rookie is going to get for a full 17-game season is $750,000. DeVito just got promoted to the active roster; thus, he is going to make a lot more.

Tommy DeVito's performance so far with the New York Giants

In his first game against the Jets, he didn't score any touchdowns. But in his second game with the Giants against the Raiders, Tommy DeVito scored one touchdown, two interceptions, and had 175 yards.

Isn't that so unbelievable? The third game was against the Cowboys, in which he scored two touchdowns and one interception.

The fourth game was against the Commanders, in which DeVito scored three touchdowns and ran 246 yards. Against the New England Patriots, Tommy DeVito had one touchdown and a total of 191 yards.

In the last game against the Packers, DeVito had one touchdown and 158 yards. For a rookie quarterback, these are some mind-blowing numbers.

