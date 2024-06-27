Tommy Devito’s Agent Sean Stellato Gifts Pope Francis Custom Football With His Coat of Arms Emblem

The New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito’s agent, Sean Stellato, recently met Pope Francis in Vatican City. This meeting is making waves on the internet. Upon meeting the Pope, Stellato gifted him a custom football with his coat of arms emblem. Francis is the Pope, head of the Catholic Church, and sovereign of the Vatican City State.

Stellato shared a picture on his Instagram account highlighting his meeting with Pope Francis. In the pictures, Stellato radiated charm and happiness from the encounter.

Also read: Travis Kelce Claims Tight End is the Most Important Position in Football Ahead of New Season

Sean Stellato’s Gift to Pope Francis

NFL insider Adam Schefter took to his Twitter account to share the news of Sean Stellato’s meeting with Pope Francis. Schefter shared a picture of the meeting and also highlighted the gift that Stellato gave to the Pope.

Schefter wrote, “Tommy DeVito’s agent Sean Stellato met today with the Pope. He gifted the Pope a custom football with the Pope’s coat of arms emblem.”

Stellato also encapsulated his meeting with Francis on Instagram by writing. “Honored to be in the presence of the Holy Father. Thank you Pope Francis for your time, wisdom, and blessings.”

Also read: Travis Kelce Replicates Lakers Coach JJ Redick’s Attitude; Gives Insights on Lifestyle

Advertisement

Stellato in Rome

Stellato was in Rome for his business avenues. He cleverly defined his trip with Four F’s: football, faith, fashion, and fedora. Moreover, in an interview with “The Post,” Stellato recalled his introduction to the Pope. He mentioned that they first met at the NFL Honors Ceremony during Super Bowl week when DeVito was nominated for a few awards.

Additionally, the Giants QB DeVito started 6 out of the 9 games he played last season. His spot is still uncertain for the upcoming season. Most probably, Daniel Jones will be starting for the Giants. However, only time will tell what the future holds for DeVito.