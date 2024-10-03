Tony Allen Declares Pelicans the NBA’s Worst Organization, Critiques Alvin Gentry's Coaching Skills

Former Grizzlies star Tony Allen fiercely criticized the Pelicans franchise and their former head coach Alvin Gentry during a recent appearance on "Grind City Media." Allen slammed Gentry, calling him one of the "worst coaches in the world" due to his careless attitude, and he labeled the Pelicans as the league's worst organization.

"Yeah, he was one of the worst coaches in the world. He was old, man. He would forget speeches like, 'Fellas, when we... What are they doing wrong?' He'd say, 'Fellas, we all gotta rebound and, uh... What else did they do? Oh yeah, get back in transition,'" Allen said. "Sometimes we practiced on the football field. We were shooting baskets in the goalpost... Whatever the Saints didn’t eat, we got the leftovers. Shoutout to the Pelicans, that's the worst organization."

Allen, a Grizzlies legend, enjoyed a successful 14-year NBA career, gaining fame as a star defender for multiple teams. While he's best remembered for his time with the Grit and Grind Grizzlies, Allen spent his first six years with the Celtics, where he helped them win a championship in 2008.

In 2017, Allen joined the New Orleans Pelicans, hoping to end his career alongside Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins, and Jrue Holiday. However, what could have been a triumphant conclusion turned sour as Gentry gradually removed him from the rotation.

Allen claimed that Gentry, now 69, was too unfit for the job and struggled to keep track of the action on the court. Despite the Pelicans winning 48 games that season, they only reached the second round before the Golden State Warriors eliminated them. Allen didn't see any playing time and retired that summer without looking back.

Unfortunately for the Pelicans, that season stands as one of the most impressive in the team's history. With such limited success, Davis was their lone beacon of hope for a brighter future.

However, like many stars before him, Davis didn’t stay long. Within a few years, he forced his way out, prompting the Pelicans to rebuild around another franchise player.

Now, Zion Williamson carries the torch for the Pelicans, but they appear no better off with him than they were with Davis. For some reason, the team continues to struggle to distinguish itself in the Western Conference, and they enter the season as underdogs to make it past the first round.

The Pelicans are doing everything possible to break this cycle and make a deep playoff run, but they seem to be their own worst enemy. If results don’t improve, things could get ugly, though the team remains hopeful that the right people are finally in place to push them to new heights in the NBA playoffs.

