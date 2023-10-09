Tony Ferguson admits ‘there was nothing else left for’ him in UFC after Khabib Nurmagomedov retired

Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov were some of the best ever to step foot inside the octagon. They both had their own style and were massive fan favorites in their prime. Khabib Nurmagomedov is now retired as 29-0 undefeated he vacated his title then. On the other hand, Ferguson has seen a tragic fall in his career he was on a winning streak of twelve wins and no losses. Until he fought Justin Gaethje, ever since he fought Geathje, he has not won a single match. Once he was considered the one to break Khabib’s undefeated record.

The long history of Khabib and Tony Ferguson

Recently, when Ferguson appeared on The MMA Hours he talked about his long-term rival and former UFC lightweight champion, Khabib he said “Once Khabib retired, that kind of went poof the energy levels, everything I'd been training for that f dude," Ferguson said. "I know when Khabib left a little part of me left with that. Kind of sucked a little bit because we've always had that I don't want to say negative energy but that hype that was built around. And when that disappeared there was nothing else left for me."

He explained something changed in him when Khabib left he never left the same again he further added "What I told myself was that I wanted to compete, I wanted to compete enough so that possibly, win or lose, Khabib would come back,"

He further explained he is waiting for the day when The Eagle will return and they will compete. Ferguson and Khabib were booked five times, but got canceled every time, this matchup is one of the dream matchups of all time for MMA fans which might not happen until Khabib makes his return.

Tony is now set to face Paddy the Baddy at UFC 269, the event which is on December 17th. Ferguson is now at the lowest of his career. he is currently on a losing streak of 6 losses. Many fans want this time if he loses. he should retire from his professional MMA career.

