Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov Reignite Their Rivalry on Twitter: ‘Leave This Sport’

Did Tony Ferguson just reignite an old rivalry with a single tweet? Even Khabib Nurmagomedov was taken aback. Once poised to face off in one of UFC's most awaited bouts, both fighters found themselves exchanging words again. But what did Khabib actually say?

He claims he was misquoted, urging Ferguson to enjoy his life away from the octagon. "Leave this sport for the young fighters," he said, nodding to his peaceful retirement. Does this mean Ferguson is considering hanging up his gloves?

Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov have always had a heated rivalry, and their recent Twitter exchange proves it's still alive. It all started when Ferguson tweeted a cryptic message, reflecting on his career and hinting at what might be next. He wrote, "Have The Longest Win Streak In @ufc Lightweight Div At 12. How Good It Felt To Win. Slightly(ninja emoji) Jaded Don’t Get Me Wrong T’Was Fun Sharing Wealth W/ Fighters, Believe It’s Past Time. Let Them Win Enough To Learn All ‘Tells’ New Game All The Cards # Royal Flush #."

Ferguson’s tweet seemed to suggest that he was ready for a new chapter, possibly hinting at retirement or a shift in focus. However, Khabib saw things differently. Responding to Ferguson, he said, "You know what's interesting, I didn't say anything about you, people just post whatever they want on the internet and write that it's Khabib. Enjoy your life and your family, leave this sport for the young fighters."

This isn't the first time these two have exchanged words. In a recent interview on the Inspire Me podcast, Khabib claimed that Ferguson’s only chance of beating him would have been through a "lucky punch." He said, "My game is worse for [Ferguson]; he doesn't have wrestling, grappling, so what's he going to do with me? How's he going to stop me? Only chance he'd have to stop me is a lucky punch like with everybody...Conor [McGregor], [Dustin] Poirier, Justin Gaethje."

These comments clearly hit a nerve with Ferguson, who fired back on Instagram with , "'Lucky punch' now... [I] was going to leave you alone but ew… Just couldn’t help it. Ya [fat f*ck]. What a f*cking p*ssy, coward like chicken. Keep hiding Khabieber 29-1. Until further notice, let ol’ fathead know what time it is crew."

The tension between them has always been palpable, and their latest exchange only adds fuel to the fire. Although Khabib has retired undefeated, he can't seem to resist commenting on Ferguson’s career. Meanwhile, Ferguson, despite his recent struggles, remains defiant and refuses to back down.

Their rivalry, which never saw its conclusion in the Octagon, continues to captivate fans. Whether this back-and-forth will lead to anything more or remain, just another chapter in their long history is still up in the air. What’s clear, though, is that neither man is ready to let go of the past just yet. What do you think about this beef? Will they run it back?