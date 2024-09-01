Tony Ferguson Continues Scathing Verbal Attacks on Khabib Nurmagomedov; Reignites Their Previous Feud

The dispute between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson does not seem to stop at the moment. After an initial statement made by Nurmagomedov about Tony Ferguson winning by a ‘lucky punch’, ‘El Cucuy’ has been firing shots at Khabib constantly. Initially, Ferguson addressed the Dagestani fighter as a ‘fu**ing p**sy‘. Now, Ferguson has once again lashed out at Khabib, taking a jibe at his failed weight cut.

Taking to his social media, Ferguson commented, “What A Puts, He Means Leave This Sport To Those Who Can Make Weight #TowelGate CSO FatheadGon'BeFat.” This was a reference to when Khabib failed to make weight for his match against Tony Ferguson at UFC 209. While Ferguson weighed in at 154.5lbs, Khabib fell sick and had to be admitted to the hospital. This marked one of the five instances when a bout between Ferguson and ‘The Eagle’ was scheduled but had to be canceled due to various complications.

Recently, going one-on-one against Michael Chiesa, Ferguson succumbed to a first-round defeat at the UFC Fight Night event. The loss meant that Tony Ferguson had not won a fight in five years. His last victory came against Donald Cerrone, way back in June 2019, at the UFC 238 PPV. Since then, it has been a steep downward slope for ‘El Cucuy’ that has lasted for eight matches now. In the meantime, several critics, including the UFC head honcho Dana White asked Ferguson to call it a day.

However, Ferguson stated that he would like to prolong his career further. Initially, Khabib left his former rival a heartfelt note wishing Ferguson a happy and beautiful retired life. Unfortunately, things escalated fast when Khabib was asked who would have won if the fight against Ferguson had come to fruition. Putting forth his opinions on the Inspire Me podcast, the undefeated fighter stated that Ferguson lacked significantly in wrestling skills.

Thus, according to the former UFC champion, it was crystal clear that despite the fans rooting for Ferguson, it would have been Khabib who would pick up the victory. But the Dagestani also mentioned that there was a way for Ferguson to try and win the bout. If he had managed to catch Khabib off guard and delivered a ‘lucky punch’ to knock him out, Ferguson could have emerged as the victor. Thus, with the two former rivals going hard at each other, it is now intriguing to see what happens next.

