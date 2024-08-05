Tony Ferguson Hints at Opportunities Outside UFC After Eighth Consecutive Loss: ‘GUARAN-F***ING-TEE-YOU’

Tony Ferguson faced his eighth consecutive loss this past Saturday. Did he hint at retirement? Not quite. After losing to Michael Chiesa at UFC Fight Night: Abu Dhabi, Ferguson remained upbeat. He admitted feeling sluggish and unwell during the fight. "I felt sick," he laughed, describing his nerves and dry-heaving.

Why not retire? Ferguson isn’t ready to hang up his gloves. "I'm going to put one glove down and keep the other just in case," he said. He hinted at opportunities outside the UFC. Wrestling or grappling competitions might be next. Fans are curious. What’s next for ‘El Cucuy’?

Tony Ferguson, now 25-11, suffered another tough defeat on Saturday. He faced Michael Chiesa at UFC Fight Night: Abu Dhabi and lost via a first-round rear-naked choke. This marked his third submission loss in four fights, continuing a difficult streak.

Reflecting on the fight, Ferguson said he felt unusually sluggish and sick. "I threw up probably like maybe three or four times being nervous as f*ck," he admitted. "I usually don’t get nervous, but in the back, I was kind of yacking and dry-heaving, which was kind of funny how that works."

Despite his struggles, Ferguson showed resilience. "There’s a lot of things, obviously, I need to work on, but it’s all putting together," he said. "Obviously, getting in there and feeling more comfortable inside that octagon."

Transitioning to the future, Ferguson isn’t ready to retire. He explained, "I don’t want to retire. I really don’t. But I love the UFC and don’t want to go anywhere else. So, I’m not going to put both gloves down. I’m going to put one, and I’m going to keep the other one just in case."

In a candid moment, Ferguson shared his return to team-based training. "I just teamed back up with my boy Anthony Gonzalez from American Gym," he said. "You have no idea how hard that is for me to be able to do that."

The change in preparation has been significant for Ferguson. He noted, "It took balls to admit help was needed by going back to having an 'actual' team for a fight again."

Even after eight consecutive losses, Ferguson remains a fan favorite. He hinted at potential new ventures, saying, "If those fans out there are willing enough to come out here and fly and spend thousands of dollars to come watch me compete somewhere, I guaran-f*cking-tee you they’re gonna follow me somewhere." He added, "No matter what I’m doing, I’m gonna get better and better and better."

Dana White has long advocated for Tony Ferguson's retirement. Before his fight with Michael Chiesa, White said Ferguson should hang up his gloves after UFC Abu Dhabi. Khabib Nurmagomedov agreed, wishing ‘El Cucuy’ a happy retired life .

Commenting on Ferguson's eight-fight losing streak, Khabib said, “I just want to wish him all the best. He is truly one of the best to ever do it in the UFC. His life is just beginning because he’s just 40 years old. He just finished his MMA career. Now it is going to be a different life. A much better life.”

However, Ferguson seems unwilling to retire. After the fight, he hinted at retirement but quickly changed his mind, saying he was not done yet. Will he explore opportunities outside the UFC or continue fighting inside the octagon?