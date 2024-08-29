Tony Ferguson Responds to Khabib Nurmagomedov Suggesting His Only Chance Against Him Was ‘Lucky Punch'

Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks that only a ‘lucky punch’ could have saved Tony Ferguson if the duo ever competed in the UFC. And this has supposedly irked ‘El Cucuy’ significantly. Well, the case of Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov is utterly curious. The duo were top lightweight icons back in the day, and naturally, the fans wanted to catch a glimpse of them going against one another. Unfortunately, despite being booked several times, the match never came to fruition.

In what was one of the most bizarre occurrences, the bout between Ferguson and Nurmagomedov was canceled for a whopping five times. Appearing recently on the ‘Inspire Me’ podcast, Nurmagomedov was asked about his missed chances against Ferguson. Despite the fans carrying a sense of missing out on an electric encounter, Nurmagomedov feels quite the opposite. Reflecting on the same, ‘The Eagle’ stated, “I feel a little bit sad, but at the same time, I always understand my game; it’s the worst for him... He don’t have wrestling. He don’t have grappling. What’s he going to do with me? How is he going to stop me? Only chance how he can stop me; it was only a lucky punch.”

Tony Ferguson did not seem too pleased with his former rival’s explanation. Lashing out at Khabib, Ferguson mentioned on Instagram, “Lucky punch now … [I] was going to leave you alone but ew… Just couldn’t help it. Ya [fat f*ck]. What a f*cking p*ssy, coward like chicken. Keep hiding Khabieber 29-1. “Until further notice, let ol’ fathead know what time it is crew.”

Coming back to what Nurmagomedov had said, the Dagestani fighter then went on to elaborate how his matchups with Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier turned out. Everyone thought that with great striking, both McGregor and Poirier would be able to get him knocked out. However, the reality turned out to be quite different. Nurmagomedov made submit both fighters to him, keeping his undefeated status intact.

Nurmagomedov further gave examples from Tony’s matches against Danny Castllo, Beneil Dariush, Charles Oliveira, and Justin Gaethje to prove that Ferguson lacked significantly in wrestling. Cut to the present day, while Khabib is happily retired, Tony Ferguson is still an active UFC fighter. But at 40 years of age, ‘El Cucuy’ paints a sorry picture. In his recent UFC Abu Dhabi matchup with Michael Chiesea, Tony Ferguson succumbed to a first round defeat via a rear naked submission.

The loss incidentally marked a sorry eight-fight losing streak for Ferguson. Extending his hand of compassion, Khabib Nurmagomedov had a heartfelt message for his former opponent. Wishing Ferguson all the best, Nurmagomedov termed him as one of the best fighters in the UFC. Hinting at his retirement, ‘The Eagle’ mentioned that Ferguson’s life is just starting and it will be full of happiness in the future.

Thus, it looks like, despite being dismissive, Khabib Nurmagomedov is holding no grudge against Tony Ferguson. And as for Ferguson, it remains to be seen whether he will hang up his gloves or continue fighting in the future.