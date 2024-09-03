Tony Hawk Net Worth: From USD 5 a Day Allowance to Becoming Richest Skateboarder in Business

Tony Hawk is a professional skateboarder, entrepreneur, and owner of the skateboard company Birdhouse. Nicknamed the "Birdman," he is a pioneer of modern vertical skateboarding and famously completed his documented "900" trick in 1999. Gen Z and Millennials also know him through the iconic video game Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, which he launched with Activision in 1999.

What is Tony Hawk’s net worth?

According to reports, the legendary skateboarder from California has amassed a staggering net worth of USD 140 million. He is the most successful and highest-earning skateboarder in the history of the sport, having built his fortune through his video game franchise, brand endorsements, tournament prizes, appearance fees, and more.

How much money did Tony Hawk make?

Tony Hawk has made significant money over the last two decades, and the story began when he won at the X Games, a nationally televised extreme sports competition launched by ESPN in 1995. He secured another gold medal in 1997, and these two victories changed his life.

Though Tony Hawk hasn't disclosed his annual earnings, his revenue comes from various sources, including royalties from his video game franchise, brand endorsements, appearance fees, and more.

Tony Hawk’s brand endorsements and investments

Tony Hawk founded Birdhouse Skateboards, a renowned skateboard company, in 1992. The company was built on the premise that if you love something, you support and nurture it. Tony put his heart and soul into the brand, creating a trustworthy company that sells everything from skateboards to apparel and all the accessories a skateboarder would need. Additionally, Tony also started a distribution company for skateboarding products called Blitz.

In 1999, Tony launched the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater game with Activision, which became the ultimate game-changer for him, significantly boosting his finances.

When the game saw initial success, Tony continued to collaborate with Activision, and together they released 18 games that grossed USD 1.4 billion. This achievement solidified Tony Hawk's Pro Skater as one of the most successful game franchises ever.

The Tony Hawk Foundation

The Tony Hawk Foundation was founded in 2002 to provide a supportive environment for skateboarders who faced numerous obstacles in pursuing their favorite sport. Tony Hawk received thousands of emails from children and parents across America who did not have a safe, legal place to skate, and in some cases, were even arrested for skating on public property.

In response, the foundation created the Skatepark Grants program, which helps low-income communities build quality skateparks. To date, the foundation has awarded over USD 5.7 million to 588 public skateparks across all 50 states.

Tony Hawk lost everything and survived on $5-a-Day Taco Bell allowance

Tony Khan's path hasn't always been smooth sailing; he encountered a significant challenge despite achieving great success in the sport. He began skating at just 9 years old and went professional by the age of 14, clinching amateur titles throughout the state.

Tony Hawk was earning USD 100,000 by the time he was 15. At 17, he purchased his first home, and shortly after, a second one. However, Tony was initially a spendthrift, which quickly drained his finances. "I spent like it was never going to end, and it ended quickly," Tony was quoted as saying by Brave Vision.

He explained that his income was dropping by half every month, and by the 1990s, skateboarding had developed a bad reputation, which hit all skateboarders financially. Tony also suffered during this period, leading him to sell one of his houses, refinance the other, and live off a USD 5-a-day Taco Bell allowance.

Does Tony Hawk get royalties?

Tony Hawk continues to receive royalties from the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater game, which he launched with Activision in 1999. Speaking to The Nine Club in 2018, Tony revealed that he was handed a staggering USD 3.7 million cheque from Activision after the release of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 4 in 2002.

“It was my annual royalty or whatever it was. I don't want to downplay that... the video game changed my life,” Tony Hawk was quoted as saying by Sportsbible.

Is Tony Hawk the richest skateboarder?

Yes, with USD 140 million net worth, Tony Hawk is by far the most decorated and highest-earning professional skateboarder in history.

Does Tony Hawk have a wife?

Tony Hawk has been married four times and is currently married to his fourth wife, Catherine Goodman, whom he wed in 2015.

He first married Cindy Dunbar in 1990, but they divorced in 1993. In 1996, he married Erin Lee, and they divorced in 2004. His third marriage was to Lhotse Merriam in 2006, but they divorced in 2011. Tony has four children.

Tony Hawk has experienced every phase of life. He made huge sums of money but initially struggled to manage it, eventually finding himself on the brink of losing it all. However, he used his conscience to make wise decisions, investing in logical businesses that continue to provide him with dividends to this day.

