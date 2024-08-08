Tony Khan Accused of Trying To Be Seen As Vince McMahon By WWE Hall of Famer: ‘He’s Never Gonna Be That Guy’

The former WCW Executive Producer and WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes that AEW President Tony Khan is trying to imitate Vince McMahon, demanding the same respect as the latter in his prime. While Khan is adamant about achieving a feat similar to that of the previous WWE owner, he can make that type of impact in professional wrestling, as per the 69-year-old.

Bischoff recently opened up about it on the Wise Choices podcast, saying, "I see a lot of that with Tony... Tony wants so badly to be considered a Vince McMahon in Vince’s prime. Or to achieve what Vince did, or Paul Heyman, or probably ever yours truly back in the 90s."

The WCW legend added that such major league promoters had a perennial impact on the professional wrestling industry. The young AEW Chairman will never be able to pull off that feat. In Eric's words, "He’s Never Gonna Be That Guy."

While he could be the promoter to spend a colossal amount of cash, he doesn't have what it takes to be the Vince McMahon of the generation.

Additionally, Eric Bischoff drew a comparison with the former TNA President, Dixie Carter. When the promotion was at its peak, she aspired to be the female Vince McMahon, but she eventually faded away, and its situation worsened afterwards. In his opinion, Khan has more similarities with Dixie Carter than the legendary Vince McMahon.

After doing a thorough assessment of Tony Khan's career, we can concur with Eric Bischoff. All Elite Wrestling kicked off the journey in 2019 with a lot of promises, signing a few big names and some bright prospects from outside WWE.

The few years of AEW were incredible when they went into direct ratings war with WWE's NXT. Drawing big numbers each week, AEW Dynamite beat WWE's developmental brand most weeks, but their viewership was significantly lower compared to RAW or SmackDown.

CM Punk's signing was the biggest game changer for AEW because the company would touch a million views on many occasions. The Best in the World had some memorable feuds there, with the one against MJF standing out.

However, Punk had a controversial AEW departure last year, and things haven't been the same for Tony Khan's promotion since then. Unlike Vince McMahon in his heyday, Khan has failed to create a notable star who could be a needle-mover in ratings after the exit of Punk. McMahon succeeded in building new stars in the 1990s even after losing a handful of major names to WCW.

