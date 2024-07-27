Tony Khan Accuses WWE of Meddling in AEW’s TV Rights Deal

AEW owner Tony Khan has accused WWE of meddling in his company’s business deals. Khan has previously also spoken about WWE trying to hit AEW’s ratings by spreading fake numbers.

And now, Tony Khan has accused WWE PR of spreading false rumors about AEW’s television deal. Warner Bros. has been key in broadcasting AEW’s main shows, such as Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision.

Under Khan’s leadership, AEW has maintained a very strong leadership with Warner Bros. Discovery. Many also have said that AEW has acquired a new business deal, Warner Bros. However, Tony Khan has said that this isn’t true. In fact, Khan has trained his guns on WWE for spreading fake rumors about AEW.

What did Tony Khan say about WWE?

While speaking during the ROH Death Before Dishonor media call, Khan specifically mentioned about WWE unnecessarily getting into AEW’s business deals. He said that WWE PR was calling up people in the industry and telling them that AEW’s deal with Warner Bros. was done at the same deal, which was absolutely untrue.

“I had a major member of the wrestling media mention it to me yesterday, WWE is telling people that, and I don’t know why WWE is telling people about our media rights deal. I don’t know whether it’s any of their business,” he said.

He continued, “I don’t really understand why WWE PR calls people and talks about my business. WWE PR is telling people that the deal is done and that the deal is done at the same level that it was going to be our previous deal. That’s not the case.” He said that it’s beyond his comprehension why is WWE interested in AEW’s business deals, and why are they doing that.

‘It’s none of their business’

Khan said that it’s none of WWE’s business to spread false rumors about AEW. He stated that WWE PR gets into a lot of things they shouldn’t be doing. Speaking on the AEW’s business deal, Tony said that when they make a deal for AEW, it’s going to be a big deal with an increase over what they have been doing.

“We’re in a really good position and have been doing great business here despite what they’re trying to do to us,” he said.

Tony Khan’s AEW started in 2019 and within 2 years, the company gained a massive share in the wrestling industry and became WWE’s main rival promotion. The company is more than five years old today, and business-wise, AEW is growing manifold.

It has pulled several WWE superstars like Chris Jericho, Edge, Christian, Dean Ambrose, Cesaro, and The Hardys into its fold. With the presence of two wrestling promotions in the US, the competition has grown massively.