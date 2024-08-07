Tony Khan Breaks Silence On Secret Shane McMahon Meeting Amidst AEW Debut Rumors

AEW President Tony Khan has broken his silence on meeting Shane McMahon. Khan had a meet-up with Shane McMahon on July 31 in Texas, and a snap from their meeting went viral on social media.

The rumors of Shane McMahon making his debut at Khan’s AEW have been swirling for the past few days. And their meeting amidst all of that confirmed that something was brewing between Shane and Khan.

Tony Khan has now reacted to the meeting saying that the two happened to meet each other because of a common friend. During a recent appearance on Sedano & Kap, Khan spoke at length about the meeting with Shane McMahon. He said, “Well, as I understand, he’s not doing anything with WWE, and I had a really nice visit with him. I heard from lot of people that he was interested in talking, and it had become, frankly, a big media story to the point where I was getting asked on the record questions about it.”

The AEW President said that the two had never met previously and he thoroughly enjoyed Shane’s company calling him a “really nice guy.” Elaborating about the meeting, Khan said that the two of them were in Dallas, and a common friend of theirs, who is also one of the biggest names in pro wrestling got them in a group chat, which led to this meeting.

And during the meeting, Khan said that someone just came and took picture which became viral on social media. “Somebody, in the middle of talking at an airport conference room, somebody just busted in and took a photo,” Khan said.

Khan also dropped a major hint of Shane joining AEW, saying that “it’s an exciting time in AEW.” The AEW President by saying that has underlined the fact that there were talks about Shane coming to AEW, and it is possible that the son of former WWE Chairman might make the historic move.

Shane McMahon was last seen in WWE at WrestleMania 39, where he tore his quadriceps during a match with The Miz. It was also reported that Khan had a fallout with his father Vince McMahon in 2022, after which Vince had removed Shane from all the shows of the WWE.

It was also reported that Shane had shown some interest in coming back to the WWE since the charge was now under Paul Triple H Levesque, but then it was said that there was no significant interest shown in getting him back. So for the time being, all eyes are on Shane’s AEW debut. Let’s see if it happens or not.