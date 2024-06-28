Tony Khan Calls Shaquille O'Neal Greatest Celebrity Wrestler In History For THIS Reason

Shaquille O’Neal remains an invaluable asset for AEW President Tony Khan. The NBA Hall of Famer made his debut in AEW in 2021, when he teamed up with Jade Cargill against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet in March 2021 on AEW Dynamite.

That was a surreal experience for Khan to have an NBA legend in his newly built wrestling promotion. The AEW President recently, in an interview with Sports Illustrated, called Neal “the greatest celebrity wrestler in wrestling history.” Khan praised Neal for showing enormous respect towards all the other wrestlers in the locker room. Khan even spoke up about having the NBA star back in AEW again.

What did Tony Khan say about Shaquille O’Neal?

Khan said that he would love to have Shaquille O’Neal back in AEW, anytime the player is available. He added, "He's one of the greatest basketball players of all time, and he's extremely talented on-air in a number of roles. Shaq is also the greatest celebrity wrestler in wrestling history."

Khan called Shaquille O’Neal for being extremely cordial with all the other talents at WWE backstage. He said that Neal told the wrestlers that he wanted to make them look good, and this coming from a recognized personality meant a lot to Khan.

Is Shaquille O’Neal the greatest wrestler?

There is no doubt about the fact that the NBA star has been one of the greatest celebrity athletes, but still, to single him out as the greatest would be an injustice to all the other celeb wrestlers as well.

There have been some legendary celebrities like Mike Tyson and Andy Kaufman, and even young breakout superstars like Logan Paul and Bad Bunny, who have displayed absolute brilliance in the wrestling ring.

Shaquille O’Neal could be termed the greatest NBA star to have made strides in the wrestling ring, but to call him the greatest celebrity is a bit subjective.

Besides Shaquille O’Neal, Tony Khan also spoke about getting Shane McMahon, son of former WWE Boss Vince McMahon, to AEW. Responding to the recent rumors of Shane McMahon reaching out to AEW superstars for a debut at AEW, Khan clearly said that, though he hasn’t met Shane ever, he would love to have him in the company.