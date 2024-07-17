Tony Khan Claims He’s a Big Fan of Ricochet Amidst Rumors of Former WWE Superstar Joining AEW

Former WWE superstar Ricochet is rumored to be joining Tony Khan’s AEW, but there has been no confirmation from The Flying Superstar’s side. Neither AEW has made any comment on Ricochet’s AEW contract.

However, AEW President Tony Khan might have just dropped subtle hints of roping in Ricochet under his wings. Khan has lavished praise on Ricochet calling him one of the most exciting superstars in wrestling.

What did Tony Khan say about Ricochet?

While speaking in an interview with Comic Book, Khan said, “I’m a huge fan of Ricochet. I think he’s a great, great wrestler. He's been involved in matches against some of the top stars in AEW.”

The AEW President acknowledged Ricochet’s great history in New Japan Pro Wrestling, saying that he was a top star at the promotion. “He also has a great history in New Japan Pro Wrestling, as he’s been a champion there and a top star. We have great collaboration there and I love the history of New Japan and I think he’s a big part of it. During a great era when a lot of our top stars were wrestling there, he was a big part of it,” Khan said.

Khan concluded by saying that he has a lot of respect and admiration for Ricochet and thinks that he’s one of the top athletes in the wrestling industry.

Is Ricochet joining AEW?

There are significant rumors of Ricochet joining AEW and there are very strong chances of Ricochet joining AEW at the All In pay-per-view in August 2024. All In is considered the biggest PLE event of AEW, similar to what is WrestleMania for WWE.

Moreover, a few weeks back it was reported that Ricochet’s agent was seen at AEW backstage and the superstar could soon be making his way onto it. There are good chances of Ricochet making his way to Tony Khan’s promotion also because of the presence of his former NJPW mate, Will Ospreay who is making strides in AEW. So, bringing in Ricochet into the roster would add more thrill to the AEW roster.

Ricochet’s brief run in WWE

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion was released last month after he requested it. The 32-year-old superstar signed with WWE in 2018 and went on to spend six years with the WWE, where he became the Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion, NXT North American Champion, and the WWE Speed Champion.

Ricochet was an exceptional talent on the WWE roster, however, he also had a string of losses in the last year, which ultimately led to the fall in his ratings in the company. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry had also said that Ricochet wasn’t booked properly by the WWE and the string of losses he suffered did impact his credibility in the company.