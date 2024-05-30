Tony Khan Comments on Becky Lynch Leaving WWE for AEW Rumors; Find Out What He Said

The rumors of WWE superstar Becky Lynch joining the rival promotion AEW are high on social media. The speculation about her leaving WWE gained momentum after she exhibited signs of it on her Instagram account. She wrote, “To be continued," after her last match on Monday Night RAW against Liv Morgan. The bigger question is, will Becky join Tony Khan's AEW?





While nothing has been said from her side about joining rival promotion AEW, Tony Khan has stated his position. He recently appeared on The Rich Eisen Show, where he talked about signing more ‘free agents’ for AEW.

He mentioned signing Mercedes Mone and Adam Copeland (Edge) and said that he would love to sign up more such ‘free’ agents, hinting at Becky Lynch. But he was cautious with his words, and he even said that he wouldn't be tampering and instead spoke in hushed tones about Becky Lynch.



What did Tony Khan say about Becky Lynch joining AEW?

Khan said that he believes in fair business practices and would not be interested in tampering with careers. When asked about Becky Lynch, he said, "I don't want to try to tamper and do those things. I try to keep it classy, and I really have a reputation for honesty. I really want to be a fair businessman. The wrestling business is a really cutthroat business." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

When the host Eisen asked Tony if he would be interested in signing Becky, as now she will be a free agent, Tony simply said, "You invoked the tampering word." When the co-host TJ said Becky is a huge star, Khan agreed with him, saying, “Absolutely, great star.”

Khan appeared to be playing absolutely safe when it came to speaking about Becky Lynch, because deep in his heart of hearts, he knows that Becky won’t be coming to AEW, at least for a while. She has been a huge superstar with WWE, where she has spent nearly 11 years of her career.

Is Becky Lynch leaving the WWE?

Becky Lynch dropping her Women’s World Championship title to Liv Morgan at King and Queen of The Ring clearly hinted she would be on a sabbatical from WWE, if not quitting. Then, losing her rematch on Monday Night RAW was another sign, that she is done with the WWE Women's Championship for the time being.

She knew deep within that she would be away for a while. Her husband, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, is also recuperating from his injury. For now, the duo will not be seen in WWE for at least the next few weeks.

