Tony Khan Comments On Ricky Starks And His Potential Comeback To AEW Programming

AEW wrestler Ricky Starks has been off TV for over two months. His last appearance was on an edition of AEW Collision on March 30, 2024. Recently, Tony Khan talked about the prolonged absence of the 34-year-old from AEW programming.

Talking to SHAK Wrestling, the AEW President said, "Ricky Starks is tremendous. I would love to get him involved and hack into AEW anytime. "

Praising the former FTW Champion, Khan added that he has been an integral part of the AEW roster for a while, and he regards highly of him and his talent.



Ricky Starks isn't injured

In his last AEW match back in March, Starks had an injury scare. While he appeared to be hurt, Starks later confirmed that he didn't sustain any injury.

Despite being injury-free, it is ambiguous why Starks has not been appearing on TV. Tony Khan is yet to comment on his prolonged absence, while Ricky revealed why he was in the dark about the two-month-long hiatus.

Recently, at Double or Nothing, MJF came back from a long break. After Tony Khan's comment on Starks, fans will be hoping to see his return on AEW television.



Ricky Starks' last association was with Big Bill

Before the hiatus, Ricky Starks was flourishing in AEW. In the final days of CM Punk's AEW career, he feuded with the Best in the World. He was scheduled to take on Punk at All Out 2023, but that didn't happen due to the latter's firing from the company.

Advertisement

After the storyline with CM Punk, Starks was associated with Big Bill, also known as WWE's Big Cass. Defeating FTR, the duo captured the AEW World Tag Team Championship for the first time. After a remarkable reign of 123 days, they lost the double belts to Sting and Darby Allin on an episode of Dynamite.

Starks is charismatic, and he consistently produces good matches. The 34-year-old has huge potential to be a main event-level star in AEW. Having won the FTW Championship, AEW Tag Team Championship, and Owen Hart Cup, he should be setting his sights on the AEW World Champion upon his return.

ALSO READ: Former WWE Star Reveals Vince McMahon Tried To Forcefully Kiss Her Amid Ongoing Sexual Assault Allegations