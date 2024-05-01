Tony Khan Might Bring Authority Personality in AEW Following Attack by The Elite

Authority figures always work in scaling the quality of the product in the wrestling business, giving fans a real-life scenario. In WWE, Vince McMahon's portrayal of a tyrannical boss played a pivotal role in giving birth to the Attitude Era. Looks like AEW will finally have an on-screen authority figure following Jack Perry's assault on Tony Khan on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite.

Tony Khan kept the kayfabe intact during an appearance at the recent NFL Draft, where he was seen wearing a neck brass, showing he sustained a neck injury following the attack on Dynamite. Talking to TV Insider, Tony revealed suffered multiple injuries after the assault, including the neck.

When asked about a potential authority personality on Dynamite, Khan answered that there will be a higher-ranked official to run the show on the spot. However, following his injury, the AEW owner would be working remotely for now, saying he is not new to handling the show from a distance. During the pandemic, Khan and his team got habituated to Zoom calls and managing shows remotely. The recent issue of power struggle is going to be discussed in the next episodes of AEW Dynamite.

The authority figure could start a new chapter in AEW

AEW has had a promising run in the past five years, but the company has experienced a bumpy ride in the past few months. Besides since losing major stars like CM Punk and Jade Cargill, their backstage environment has been affected by various unwanted controversies. Furthermore, their ratings have dipped significantly in recent months.

In that regard, the introduction of an authority figure could be a breath of fresh air, giving a new direction to the product. Taking into account that Jack Perry and The Elite ambushed Tony Khan, the authority personality, even if it is Khan himself, is likely to be a babyface.

Shahid Khan, the billionaire father of Tony Khan, was also present on the night his son was attacked, showing concern for Tony. His presence has sparked interest in viewers questioning whether the father-son duo would be involved in managing a corporate figure on the screen.

