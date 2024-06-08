Tony Khan Hits Out at WWE for Predatory Business Practices'; Says THIS on AEW's Future

It’s a well-known fact that the wrestling business is a cutthroat competition. WWE has been the sole player in this industry for the last four decades. It literally ate away the WCW in 2001, and since then, it has been dominating the industry.

When Tony Khan’s AEW entered the industry in 2019, it was thought it wouldn’t be able to sustain the business. However, not only did AEW grow exponentially, but it also became WWE’s top rival within no time.

Now, its owner, Tony Khan, is accusing WWE of committing wrongful business practices to cut down on AEW’s business. Taking to his X account, Khan said that WWE has not just subjected AEW to these illicit business practices, but several other promotions in the industry have been subject to them, too.



What did Tony Khan say?

Tony Khan spoke up after it was reported that AEW’s June 1 edition of AEW Collision had registered record-low numbers of 122,000, an all-time low for the show. However, it was later confirmed that the actual number was 378,000, much better than what was actually reported.

So, who gave the wrong numbers? According to wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, the Fast Nationals number had been supplied to a reporter by AEW’s main competition, at WWE. Tony Khan took note of this and wrote against WWE on his X account.

He wrote, “These are the same predatory business practices that Jim Crockett Promotions + many former wrestling territories faced in the 1980s.I'm very grateful to all of you wrestling fans who watch AEW, and AEW is here to stay.”



Tony Khan also once accused WWE of creating Bot army

Tony Khan has had issues with WWE over trying to influence the company’s business. In April 2022, Khan accused WWE of creating a bot army to criticize AEW. He said that this ‘army’ came from the WWE.

In December 2023, an X user shared a photo of bots praising WWE, which Khan took as proof he had been right all along. Over the years, Khan has not been shy away from speaking against certain business conduct of the WWE. By creating a top rival of WWE in just 5 years and having top WWE stars like Chris Jericho, Edge, Cesaro, Dean Ambrose, and Mercedes Mone, Khan has proved that he will be there for a long time.



