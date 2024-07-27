Tony Khan Offers Lucrative Deal To AEW Star To Prevent Him From Going To WWE: Report 

The current AEW star Buddy Matthews was reportedly willing to leave the company, but Tony Khan offered him a tempting new contract, which he couldn't turn down. After leaving WWE in 2021, the Australian wrestler signed for AEW in 2022, becoming a key member of the House of Black.

The Wrestling Observer recently revealed that a few months ago, Buddy Matthews agreed to sign a new deal with the Jacksonville promotion. Regarding his new deal, they stated,

"He (Buddy Matthews) had tried to give notice at one point, but AEW wasn’t going to release anyone to go to WWE. Tony Khan since then offered him a new, very lucrative deal, and he agreed to it.”

The reason Buddy Matthews probably wanted to leave AEW

After joining All Elite Wrestling, fans had high hopes for Buddy Matthews, knowing his exceptional talent as an in-ring performer. However, he hasn't done much for the promotion other than joining the House of Black stable. He has had limited appearances as the sidekick of Malakai Black.

Buddy is currently married to WWE's Rhea Ripley, making them one of the most famous wrestling couples in the business. With Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio's love triangle taking new twists every week, Mami's real-life spouse could have played an interesting role in this storyline.

Moreover, had he signed for WWE after departing AEW, he would have been able to work with his wife, Rhea Ripley. It would have been similar to how Andrade jumped ship from AEW to WWE to work alongside his wife, Charlotte Flair.

Tony Khan does not want to release his talents to WWE

The Wrestling Observer report says AEW owner Tony Khan is preventing his talents from joining WWE with lucrative contacts like Buddy Matthews'. In recent years, big names such as CM Punk and Jade Cargill have joined WWE from AEW.

Punk was fired by Tony Khan following his backstage brawl with Jack Perry at All In 2023. He is now scheduled to compete at SummerSlam 2024. On the other hand, former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill secured a WWE deal, winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Bianca Belair.

Tony Khan is seemingly determined not to let any more talents go to WWE. Amid MJF's departure rumor earlier this year, he came back to AEW at Double or Nothing, dismissing the speculation of going to WWE. Maxwell's new deal is believed to be one of the biggest contracts in AEW.

