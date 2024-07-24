Tony Khan Reacts to Potential Collaboration Between AEW and WWE: Details Inside

AEW is widely considered the widely regarded as the biggest threat and competition to WWE in the realms of professional wrestling, and both companies are often seen competing with each other; last year, WWE announced that Vince McMahon had officially sold the WWE company to Endeavor group and later WWE and UFC was merged and are now listed in the same umbrella and new company was named as TKO Group.

Since the thorns of WWE have gone through a change, a lot of things in WWE have changed; Vince McMahon has wholly stepped down from his WWE position and now has no involvement at all with the product. Recently, WWE has collaborated with TNA and other independent professional wrestling promotions.

Recently, Tony Khan had a fun conversation on The Rich Eisen Show, where he discussed multiple topics; at one point, he was asked about a potential future collaboration with WWE.

Tony Khan expressed, “I would love it if that were possible. I don't know if that is the case, but it would be great if it were possible for the fans. I think that would be wonderful. But there are a lot of challenging business things in the world of pro-wrestling that I think would make that a very challenging thing to do."

Liv Morgan opens up about working under Triple H

The saga between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley is one of the best-crafted storylines in the WWE women's division, where the whole rivalry is not just about capturing the WWE championship. Still, it is more personal, where Liv Morgan tried to injure Ripley and risk her career. Then she took away her championship card and seduced Rhea Ripley’s kayfabe boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio.

Liv Morgan's graph has drastically altered since Triple H took over following Vince McMahon’s departure from WWE. Recently, Queen of Extreme made her appearance at The Big Show with Rusic and Rose, where she talked about working under Triple H's umbrella.

Liv Morgan expressed, “Working with Triple H has been amazing. I grew up a huge fan, but I never thought someone I idolized would one day be my boss and I’d be under his guidance and teaching. He’s so helpful with any questions that I have or anything I’m thinking about. He’s always open to listen and to help me out. I couldn’t be more grateful for that.”

WWE Summer Slam 2024 full match

After the mega success of WWE Money in the Bank 2024 primum live event, the company is all set to host the second biggest of WWE after WrestleMania, which they host every year, Summer Slam; this year will mark the 37th edition of Summer Slam extravaganza, Summer Slam 2024 is set to take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Here is a compilation of all Summer Slam 2024.

1. Cody Rhodes (c) vs Solo Sikoa (WWE Undisputed Championship singles match) (announced)

2. Drew McIntyre vs CM Punk and Seth Rollins (referee) (Special Guest Referee Match) (announced)

3. Damian Priest (c) vs Gunther (King of the Ring) (WWE World Heavyweight Championship singles match) (announced)

4. Bayley (c) vs Nia Jax (Queen of the Ring) (WWE Women's Championship singles match) (announced)

5. Logan Paul (c) vs LA Knight (WWE United States Championship singles match)

6. Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan (c) (WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship match) (announced)

7. Sami Zayn (c) vs Bron Breakker (WWE Intercontinental Championship match)

