Tony Khan Reacts To Rumors Of Shane McMahon Jumping Ship From WWE To AEW

A recent report suggested that Shane McMahon wasn't under a WWE contract anymore. As a free agent, rumors floated that he might make one of the most notable switches in the history of professional wrestling. Acknowledging Shane McMahon's rumor of joining AEW, Tony Khan addressed the topic recently.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the president of All Elite Wrestling said, "I heard the rumor he might be interested. I have never met Shane, but we have a lot of mutual friends. I have a lot of respect for him as an executive and professional wrestler. Shane is always welcome in AEW. "

The rumor of Shane McMahon joining AEW

Shane McMahon is a free agent, and many fans have been expecting him to get an AEW contract, knowing WWE is no longer under McMahons. Following the sale to Endeavor, Vince McMahon has been banned from the WWE and its headquarters amid his ongoing controversies.

On the other hand, Triple H might be the head of the creative team, but Stephanie McMahon's WWE status is unclear. Given Shane McMahon's prolonged absence from WWE and recent free-agent status, he has sparked the rumor of jumping ship.

The current AEW commentator Jim Ross discussed Shane's possibility of joining AEW on the Grilling Jr. podcast. He said, "It could happen. Oh, absolutely, it could happen. He is a great name identity".

Additionally, Sam Roberts opened up about this topic on the Notsam Wrestling podcast. He said that this era of wrestling is exciting and competitive, and it would be the best time for Shane to sign for AEW. In the wrestling world today, anything could happen.

Former WWE wrestlers in WWE

Shane McMahon is currently 54 years old and past his prime. However, as a McMahon, he could be a significant addition to the roster. His wrestling style and fearlessness would be well-suited for Tony Khan's promotion.

Presently, the All Elite Wrestling roster is stacked with many former WWE wrestlers, including Hall of Famers. Adam Copeland, Christian, Mercedes Mone, Bryan Danielson, Saraya, Adam Cole, etc. are some well-known names to switch sides in recent times.