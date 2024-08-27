Tony Khan Takes Subtle Dig at CM Punk With AEW Locker Room Comment After All in 2024

AEW’s major premium live event, All In, broke records at the Wembley Stadium in London. The match card featured nine barn-burning championship matches. After the show, AEW President Tony Khan gave his opinion on the company’s third brand, Collision, during the media scrum. In doing so, Khan subtly took a dig at CM Punk.

CM Punk was the frontrunner of Collision when the show was initially launched in 2023. The creation of the brand served as a means of separating Punk from other stars with whom he had previously clashed behind the scenes.

However, Punk continued to have issues with other wrestlers despite the creation of Collision. It should also be noted that some wrestlers were reportedly sent home to avoid further conflicts with the Straight Edge star.

While speaking during the All In Media Scrum, Tony Khan mentioned that it is now easier to manage things backstage at Collision as opposed to how it was a year ago. Khan may have insinuated that the locker room atmosphere is better than last year due to CM Punk’s AEW exit.

He stated during the All In presser, “I really think that it’s easier to get stuff done in the back at ‘Collision’ than it was a year ago. I think the flow between those two shows is easier than it was about a year ago”.

It’s worth noting that CM Punk’s infamous backstage brawl with Jack Perry took place at last year’s All In event. Not only has CM Punk come clean about the details of the incident since then but Tony Khan also released the CCTV footage of the fight.

It was reported that Punk felt provoked to engage with Jack Perry after the latter mocked Punk over using real glass for a spot, which Punk had ill-advised. Ultimately, the tensions led to an altercation backstage, with CM Punk even lunging at Tony Khan for his alleged lack of control over the locker room.

Anyway, two months after Punk left AEW, hell froze over as he made his return to WWE at the Survivor Series WarGames premium live event. The Second City Saint recently wrestled his first televised singles match in WWE in 10 years.

At present, CM Punk is embroiled in a rivalry with Drew McIntyre. The duo is set to face off in a sequel clash at the upcoming premium live event, Bash in Berlin.

As for Tony Khan, the AEW President has moved on after his dispute with Punk. However, even though a year has passed since Punk’s AEW departure, the relationship between Punk and Tony remains sour.

