Tony Khan's AEW Isn't Reportedly Interested In THIS Controversial WWE Superstar; Find Out Who He Is

Tony Khan’s AEW has never in the past five years shied away from importing WWE superstars who left the company after being frustrated with their booking. Be it Daniel Bryan, Edge, Cesaro, Mercedes Mone, Chris Jericho, or the recent new superstar Ricochet. AEW has kind of become a second home for superstars who somehow leave WWE due to issues.

However, there is one such superstar that was released by WWE, and now even Tony Khan has zero interest in getting him on board. That superstar is none other than Matt Riddle. The motormouth wrestler has rubbed shoulders with not one but three WWE legends: Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Goldberg. And that seemingly became a reason for his ouster from the company.

According to a report by Fightful Select, Tony Khan isn’t interested in oping in Matt Riddle for his promotion. Fightful reported that Tony has never even shown interest in getting the services of Matt Riddle, even when he was doing fine with WWE. Now, with Riddle being released by WWE because of his obnoxious behavior, even Tony Khan is not interested in hiring him.

Riddle, in fact, recently narrated a short conversation with Tony Khan, which seemed to have given him an answer to where he stands on the latter's list. “I talked to Tony (Khan). I don’t know if he likes me. He seemed happy. I wrestled Zach Sabre Jr. in Chicago. He seemed cool about it. I don’t know,” Riddle said.

He continued, “When I met him, I was like, ‘Oh, you like that match’? But I said it a different way, and he looked at me all confused. And I was like, ‘Never mind, dude.’ I just walked away. So that was my experience with that,” Tony said.

While Riddle might have hustled at UFC and WWE, his disrespectful behavior toward other talent might have cost him a deal with AEW.

Moreover, Riddle recently said that despite being on sour terms with the WWE, his “chances of returning to the company are extremely high ." He said that when someone like CM Punk can make his way back to the promotion after filing a lawsuit against the company, then there are good chances that he too can make a return.

However, that doesn’t appear to be the case, at least when Triple H is the head of affairs there. Matt Riddle signed with WWE in 2018. He made his main roster debut in 2021. He was a RAW Tag Team Champion in 2022. In 2023, his contract wasn’t renewed, and he was released by the company.

