Tony Khan’s AEW Quietly Released Former WWE Manager During April Roster Cuts After Brief Run

CJ Perry, who made her AEW debut in September 2023, has officially parted ways with the Tony Khan-owned promotion. Perry’s AEW contract was based on an on-appearance deal.

Her initial AEW appearance saw her work a storyline with her then-real-life husband, Miro.

A new update on CJ Perry’s AEW release confirms that she was “quietly” let go as part of roster cuts in April. And evidently, Perry has been removed from the official roster page of AEW.

Considering that she is now a free agent, Perry is on the market for other wrestling promotions.

CJ Perry was part of AEW roster cuts in April

Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select reports that CJ Perry was quietly let go in April as part of roster cuts. The report from Fightful states, “CJ Perry was actually quietly among the AEW roster cuts back in April, FightfulSelect has learned.”

Perry’s brief AEW run saw her manage Andrade El Idolo, leading to a feud with Miro. At AEW Worlds End, CJ Perry turned on Andrade, helping Miro pick up the win. AEW Worlds End was also her final appearance on AEW TV.

The brevity of her AEW stint was also attributed to a severe injury she suffered in December 2023. Perry announced on social media that she had to undergo surgery due to suffering a splinter.

Speaking of which, Perry also underwent significant life changes during her time at AEW, as she and Miro decided to end their marriage.

Nonetheless, CJ Perry is now a free agent. Considering that she has previously worked in WWE, it may be a possibility to see her make her comeback in the Stamford-based promotion.

Perry made her WWE debut in 2014, managing Miro. The ex-couple were known as Lana and Rusev during their WWE stints. On June 2, 2021, Lana was released by the WWE due to budget cuts. It remains to be seen if WWE is on the cards for CJ Perry.

CJ Perry is focused on being a wrestling manager like Paul Heyman

During a recent interview with USA Today, CJ Perry discussed her plans for the future after AEW exit. Although Perry briefly wrestled during her WWE run, she does not intend to go to any promotion as a wrestler.

Perry relayed that she is more focused on being a talent manager like Paul Heyman. She told USA Today, "I'm really focused on finding talent and cultivating them and helping them become the best wrestler, champion possible, I guess you could say I want to be the Paul Heyman."

Given the success she found in managing Rusev in WWE, she seems to be making the right call to persist in her managerial role.

Under her management, Rusev achieved great success, winning the United States Championship and feuding with big names in the business like John Cena.