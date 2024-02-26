Tony Parker Net Worth

Tony, whose real name is William Anthony Parker Jr., was raised in France after being born in Bruges, Belgium, on May 17, 1982. His mother was a Dutch model, and his father was a professional basketball player overseas.

Tony developed his game by playing basketball with his father and his two brothers, who were also basketball players, after being inspired by Michael Jordan as a young boy.

Tony’s talent was there for everyone to see, and he joined INSEP in Paris at the age of fifteen. Parker played two seasons in the French amateur league before turning pro and joining Paris Basket Racing in 1999.

As a teenager, he performed incredibly well at the 2000 Nike Hoop Summit in Indianapolis and that’s when the American Universities took notice of him.

He became the center of a fierce college recruiting rivalry involving UCLA and Georgia Tech but Parker didn’t join either of the universities. He stayed in France and joined Paris Basket Racing instead.

He made himself available for the 2001 NBA draft and The San Antonio Spurs selected him with the 28th overall pick in that draft.

Tony Parker's salary and career earnings

Parker’s net worth is around $85 million. However, he earned close to $170 million through his salary during his NBA days. This salary doesn’t include the millions that he earned from his endorsements.

As a player for Spurs, Parker made $12.5 million on average every season. The $15.4 million he received from the Spurs for the 2016–17 campaign was the highest salary of his career to that point.

Season Team Salary 2001-02 San Antonio Spurs $744,480 2002-03 San Antonio Spurs $800,400 2003-04 San Antonio Spurs $856,200 2004-05 San Antonio Spurs $1,545,441 2005-06 San Antonio Spurs $8,400,000 2006-07 San Antonio Spurs $9,450,000 2007-08 San Antonio Spurs $10,500,000 2008-09 San Antonio Spurs $11,550,000 2009-10 San Antonio Spurs $12,600,000 2010-11 San Antonio Spurs $13,500,000 2011-12 San Antonio Spurs $12,500,000 2012-13 San Antonio Spurs $12,500,000 2013-14 San Antonio Spurs $12,500,000 2014-15 San Antonio Spurs $12,500,000 2015-16 San Antonio Spurs $13,437,500 2016-17 San Antonio Spurs $14,445,313 2017-18 San Antonio Spurs $15,453,126 2018-19 Charlotte Hornets $5,000,000

Tony’s NBA and National Team Career

Parker was selected as the 28th pick in the first round of the 2001 NBA draft and went on to have a legendary career as an NBA player. Tony’s stature as a player was there for everyone to see from his rookie season in the league as he played in 77 regular season games for the San Antonio Spurs. He became the third player from France to participate in an NBA game at that point in time.

Parker won his first NBA Championship after the Spurs overcame the New Jersey Nets in the finals. With the Spurs, Parker went on to win four NBA Championships in 2003, 2005, 2007 (the year he was also named NVP), and 2014.

Back in August 2014, Parker and the Spurs sealed the deal on a three-year contract extension worth a whopping $43.3 million. Unfortunately, during the playoffs, the Spurs faced a tough defeat against the Los Angeles Clippers after seven intense games. It was a challenging season for Parker as he was dealing with an injury. Fast forward to the 2016 postseason, the Spurs were once again defeated, this time by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

When Parker took the court for Game 2 of the playoff series against the Houston Rockets, his season had already ended early because of surgery to fix a torn left quadricep tendon during the 2017 postseason. In his last season with the Spurs, Parker appeared in 55 games and had a career-low scoring average of 7.7 points per game.

Parker participated in the FIBA Europe Championships with the French Junior Team in 1998, 2000 (where he was also named MVP), and 2002.

He also represented the French Senior National Team in the FIBA EuroBaskets in 2001, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, and 2013. Parker's team won the bronze medal in the 2005 Eurobasket after defeating the Spanish national team 98-68.

Parker captained the French national team from 2003 until his retirement. Parker participated in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. He was a part of the team that won the Eurobasket 2013. Parker declared in July 2016 that he would be retiring from international competition following the Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympics.

Tony Parker's Brand Endorsements

Parker's wealth has increased in large part because of his endorsement agreements with Nike, Tissot, and Peak Sports.

Tony Parker's Investment and Other Ventures

Tony, a fervent lover of rap and hip-hop, collaborated with producer Polygrafic to release the French-language hip-hop album "TP" in 2007, which yielded three hits.

Featuring Eva Longoria, one of the singles, "Balance-toi," reached number one on the French charts. The album saw collaborations with artists like Jamie Foxx, Rockwell, Soprano, and Booba

Parker acquired a 20 percent share in Lyon, France's ASVEL basketball team. He was honored with the title of Vice President of Basketball Operations. He acquired the club's majority stake in 2014. Since then, he has served as the team's president.

In September 2015, he announced that his basketball academy in Lyon would be opening. Plans to construct a new arena in Villeurbanne, which will function as ASVEL's new home court, were unveiled in July 2016.

Tony Parker’s Achievements and Accolades

Additionally, Tony has participated in several profitable business endeavors and charitable endeavors. His remarkable talent, commitment, and perseverance have defined his career, and he will go down as one of the all-time great basketball players.

Some of the most honorable moments in Tony Parker’s career:

He is a four-time NBA Champion with the San Antonio Spurs in 2003, 2005, 2007, and 2014.

Parker was Tony was named as Pro A Best Young Player and LNB Pro A Most Improved Player in 2001.

Parker won two Euroscar Awards, once in 2007 and then again in 2013.

Parker was awarded as the MVP in the 2007 NBA Finals.

He won the L’Equipe Champion of Champions in both 2003 and again in 2013.

Tony Parker’s House and Cars

Porsche 918 Spyder

Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV

NBA Tony Parker’s $19.5 million Anaqua Springs mansion.

