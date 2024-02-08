Tony Romo Finally Clarifies Why He Keeps Calling Taylor Swift Travis Kelce’s Wife

Former NFL Quarterback Tony Romo has been making quite a splash with his on-air blunders lately. Romo by mistake called Taylor Swift the wife of Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce not once, but twice!

First, during the Bills vs. Chiefs game on Dec. 10, he went on saying, "Kelce's wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience," but spontaneously corrected himself, "Er, I'm sorry. Girlfriend!"

Then, on the Christmas Day game between the Chiefs and Raiders, Romo did it again! He referred to Taylor Swift as Kelce's "wife." Additionally, during a playoff game in January 2024, Tony said, "There's your brother-in-law," hinting that Swift and Kelce are hitched.

Now, as the Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl to face off against the 49ers, Romo spilled the reason behind his slip-up during a CBS Sports press day in Las Vegas. Turns out, it was all just a joke! Romo said, "I root for them to get married. 'Cause they’re not married, guys, I was joking."

While talking to the reporters, Romo also admired how both Kelce and Swift are super humble. Undeniably, he has a soft spot for the couple and wishes them the best.

As per last week's report by the Kansas City Star, Tony Romo's on-air fumbles also stem from his past dating scene with Jessica Simpson. Apparently, someone pulled a similar prank on him, and Romo thought it would be hilarious to do something similar to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

Tony Romo dated Jessica Simpson from 2007 to 2009. Next, he started seeing Candice Crawford, whom he eventually married in 2011.

Interestingly, Taylor Swift seems to get Tony Romo's humor and enjoy all the intentional mistakes. On January 24, after the Chiefs' win in the AFC Championship, Tony Romo and Taylor Swift bumped into each other on the field.

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Drops Relationship Anecdote For Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

In a press conference on Feb. 5, Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid was asked if he would like to share any pearls of wisdom with Travis Kelce over his high-profile romance with Taylor Swift.

To which Reid said, "Treat her like a queen."

Short, sweet, and straight to the point for Kelce when it comes to matters of the heart.

Next, all eyes are on the Chiefs facing off against the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11.

Taylor Swift is expected to attend the NFL's championship game in Las Vegas, Nevada to root for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. However, the only question is whether she will be able to make it in time after performing in Tokyo from February 7 to February 10. It's a race against the clock.

