‘Too Rich to Fight’: Conor McGregor’s Latest Appearance Has Fans Worried About UFC Return

Conor McGregor will never fight again. This is the general consensus going around The Notorious, and he seemed to be busy with apparently everything other than fighting. McGregor’s return to the UFC octagon is long overdue, and it came ever so close during UFC 303. When Dana White announced McGregor v Chandler, fans were excited about watching the Irishman finally return to action. Unfortunately, breaking fans’ hearts, McGregor withdrew at the last possible moment, citing an injured toe.

This angered the fans significantly and they began to lose interest in what was once a heavily hyped fight. Adding fuel to the fire, McGregor was seen promoting his beer business, ‘Forged Irish Stout.’ In the X post uploaded by ‘The Notorious’, McGregor was spotted drinking the beer inside a BKFC ring. Such a post angered the fans further, and they went on to express that McGregor is not interested in fighting anymore.

One fan expressed immense frustration by saying, “Bro let’s be real. You ain’t gon fight nun nomore.”

Another fan tried to motivate McGregor and asked him to focus back on fighting. The post read, “I think the comments sum it up. It looks like your concern isn't about fighting anymore. Which is fine, happy you got to this place in your life. But stop talking the talk, and starting walking the walk. Put your focus back in training, we would much rather see those videos.”

This user, too, echoed a similar sentiment while sharing that McGregor has made a lot of money to be fighting again. The post read, “Guess you too rich to fight again huh? I don’t blame you man you gave us a hell of a show champ.”

Interestingly, this user seemed concerned for McGregor’s health after watching him chug so much beer. It said, “Broski gone forever someone have a liver transplant ready for him.”

Surely, it is evident that the fans are disheartened to see their favorite UFC fighter out of action. However, Conor McGregor has himself declared that he will be coming back to fight Michael Chandler this year.

To top it all, ‘Mystic Mac’ has dropped a recent video wearing a ‘champ-champ’ cap, to which Chandler took a dig and asked him to fight. So clearly, the rivalry is brewing. Now, the only thing remaining is for Dana White to confirm a new date and we can see the Irishman in action once again.

