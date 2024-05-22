‘Took Him 4 More Days Than LeBron’: NBA Fans React to Stephen Curry Unfollowing Diddy After LeBron James

Ever since Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, the internet couldn’t stop taking note of everything happening around the matter.

The latest revelation came into focus as Golden State Warriors' star player, Steph Curry, made headlines by unfollowing rapper Diddy on social media. However, he was not the only one to do so as Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James has recently unfollowed Diddy.

Soon after the social media unfollowing thing happened, NBA fans joked about the timing of Curry’s unfollowing Diddy. Pointing out at the specific duration between Curry and LeBron, a fan wrote: “Took him 4 more days than LeBron that's kinda weird”

Along with all the reactions, the major ones surfaced around LeBron.

LeBron James’ Instagram Live Video With Diddy Went Viral in March

A viral video has sparked a flurry of reactions among NBA fans in March which revolved around an old clip of LeBron James featured on P. Diddy's Instagram Live. In the video, LeBron can be seen enthusiastically praising the renowned rapper and music mogul, Sean Combs, also known as Diddy, for his extravagant parties.

The video, originally from April 2020, resurfaced online, showcasing a moment where LeBron James joined Diddy on an Instagram Live session that was organized as a fundraiser for healthcare workers during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the clip, capturing a lighthearted and upbeat moment between the two celebrities, quickly gained traction on social media platforms, drawing thousands of reactions and comments from NBA enthusiasts.

