Top 10 basketball movies every NBA fan must watch, ranked: Kobe Doin' Work to Hustle

Movies frequently intertwine with sports, highlighting their shared elements of drama, underdog narratives, and high stakes.

These essential storytelling components are inherent in most sports competitions, a fact recognized by Hollywood over the years.

As a result, recounting the inspiring tales of athletes triumphing against adversity, overcoming daunting challenges, or discovering the essence of teamwork continues to captivate actors, screenwriters, and directors.

This enduring appeal persists through generations, drawing in entertainment industry professionals.

Therefore, this article aims to delve into the top 10 basketball movies that hold significance for every NBA enthusiast.

Kobe Doin' Work

Spike Lee directed the 2009 documentary 'Kobe Doin' Work,' delving deeply into the life of professional basketball player Kobe Bryant.

The film zeroes in on Bryant's actions before, during, and after a game in the 2007–08 Los Angeles Lakers season against the San Antonio Spurs.

Bryant allowed filmmaker Spike Lee and a total of 30 cameras to observe his life for one day, wearing a microphone throughout to capture conversations on the court, bench, and in the locker room.

Premiered on ESPN on May 16, 2009, this 84-minute documentary thoroughly explores Kobe Bryant's work ethic and provides insights into his game.

High Flying Bird

High Flying Bird, a 2019 American sports drama film helmed by Steven Soderbergh, revolves around a sports agent who must execute a plan within 72 hours, presenting a controversial opportunity to his client, a rookie basketball player during the NBA lockout.

Starring André Holland, Zazie Beetz, and Bill Duke, this thought-provoking film offers Soderbergh's direction, cinematography, and editing in a captivating Netflix original.

Garnering an approval rating of 91% from 135 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie is accessible for viewing on Netflix.

Glory Road

James Gartner directed the 2006 American sports drama film Glory Road, which recounts the true story of Don Haskins.

Haskins, the basketball coach for Texas Western College in the mid-1960s, shattered the color barrier in the NCAA by leading the first all-black starting lineup to win the national championship.

The movie delves into themes of racism, discrimination, and student athletics.

Despite its entertainment and inspirational aspects, critics have faulted it for taking liberties with the actual events and games of that championship year, making it inaccurate for those familiar with Texas Western College's history.

Above the Rim

Jeff Pollack made his directorial debut with the 1994 American sports drama film Above the Rim, co-written by Barry Michael Cooper.

The storyline, adapted from Benny Medina's story, follows a talented high school basketball player and his interactions with two brothers—one involved in drug dealing and the other a former basketball star now struggling as a drug dealer.

Tupac Shakur, Bernie Mac, and Wood Harris are among the film's stars.

Coach Carter

Samuel L. Jackson starred in and Thomas Carter directed the 2005 American biographical teen sports drama film Coach Carter, based on the true story of Coach Ken Carter, who coached the Richmond High School basketball team in Richmond, California.

They strive to win a basketball match against the aliens for their freedom, with retired basketball champion Michael Jordan playing the lead role, aiding the Looney Tunes in their endeavor.

Hoop Dreams

Directed by Steve James, the critically acclaimed 1994 American documentary film Hoop Dreams chronicles the aspirations of two African-American high school students, William Gates and Arthur Agee, in Chicago, as they pursue their dream of becoming professional basketball players.

Originally planned as a 30-minute PBS short, the film went on to win the Audience Award for Best Documentary at the 1994 Sundance Film Festival.

Air

Ben Affleck directed the 2023 American biographical sports drama film Air, written by Alex Convery.

The movie features Michael B. Jordan as Michael Jordan.

It co-stars J.K. Simmons, Ben Affleck, and Matt Damon who delve into the origins of the Air Jordan sneakers and Michael Jordan's collaboration with Nike

Released on February 9, 2023, the film earned $90.1 million globally, with $52.5 million in the United States and Canada and $37.6 million in other territories.

Uncut Gems

Uncut Gems, a 2019 film starring Adam Sandler and incorporating real basketball players and game footage, is labeled as a basketball movie due to its strong association with the sport.

With the involvement of former NBA player Kevin Garnett, the movie revolves around a high-stakes basketball game, showcasing the intensity of sports viewing.

Though not a conventional sports film, its storyline heavily relies on basketball, earning it recognition as a basketball-focused movie.

Hustle

Jeremiah Zagar directed the 2022 American sports comedy-drama film Hustle, featuring Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Robert Duvall, Heidi Gardner, and current NBA player Anthony Edwards.

The movie follows Stanley Sugerman, a Philadelphia 76ers international scout, who discovers an exceptional street basketball player named Juancho Hernangomez, aka Bo Cruz, in Spain.

Critics praised the film positively, particularly highlighting Adam Sandler's performance.

