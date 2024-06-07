The Boston Celtics was established in 1946 as a charter member of the Basketball Association of America and later became one of the NBA's original eight teams.

Having 17 NBA championship titles to look back at, the men in white and green are dubbed as one of the most successful franchises in basketball history.

As for the NBA titles, they stand head-to-head with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most titles. Boasting legendary players like Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and Paul Pierce, the Celtics have forged an enduring legacy marked by intense rivalries, remarkable achievements, and a deep connection to the city's heritage, making them a cornerstone of NBA history.

While the team heads for the 2024 NBA Finals, let’s have time to look back at their legacy of the top 10 best players of all time all ranked in this article.

Top 10 Best Boston Celtics Players of All Time Ranked

10. Sam Jones

Sam Jones, the esteemed shooting guard who left an indelible mark on basketball history, showcased his exceptional quickness and clutch performances during his illustrious tenure with the Boston Celtics in the NBA.

Known as a vital component of the Celtics' dynasty, Jones played a significant role in the team's extraordinary success, contributing to their 10 NBA championships.

He was also renowned for his scoring prowess and a smooth jump shot that earned him the moniker "The Shooter" for delivering in crucial moments.

His impressive accolades, including five NBA All-Star selections and three All-NBA selections, underscore his legacy as one of the sport's greatest players.

Despite not holding the franchise record for NBA championships, Jones' impact on the Celtics extended far beyond statistics. Displaying versatility by playing multiple positions, Jones was instrumental in spreading the floor for the team's offense and providing scoring support alongside Bill Russell.

His consistent clutch performances in the playoffs, coupled with his ability to make crucial shots, solidified his reputation as an invaluable asset to the Celtics. Throughout his 12 seasons in Boston, Jones maintained impressive averages of 17.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists, showcasing his well-rounded skill set and unwavering dedication to success on the court.

9. Bill Sharman

Bill Sharman was a distinguished member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team who etched his name in basketball lore through his exceptional career as both a player and coach.

Primarily known for his tenure with the Boston Celtics in the 1950s, Sharman's partnership with Bob Cousy was instrumental in securing four NBA championships and earning him eight All-Star selections.

A prolific scorer with an average of over 17 points per game, Sharman's unparalleled shooting prowess, exemplified by his dominance in free throw percentage, set him apart as a standout guard of his era.

Beyond his playing days, Sharman seamlessly transitioned into coaching, leading teams to championships in multiple leagues including the NBA. His innovative coaching methods, such as introducing morning shootarounds, propelled the Los Angeles Lakers to unprecedented success, including a historic 33-game win streak and an NBA championship in 1972.

Inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame both as a player and a coach, Sharman's legacy endures as one of the most influential figures in basketball history.

Despite standing at just 6'1", Bill Sharman revolutionized the shooting guard position with his lethal scoring abilities and exceptional efficiency on the court. Leading the league in free-throw percentage an astounding seven times during his decade-long NBA career, Sharman's aptitude for drawing defenders and creating scoring opportunities was unmatched.

His outside shooting prowess not only bolstered his individual statistics but also strategically complemented the playstyle of his Celtics teammate, Bill Russell, by creating space on the court.

Adept at capitalizing on his opportunities, Sharman's offensive contributions, averaging 17.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and three assists per game, solidified his reputation as a key asset in Boston's success.

8. Dave Cowens

Dave Cowens, born on October 25, 1948, in Newport, Kentucky, stands as a towering figure in the history of professional basketball. His career legacy is marked by an exceptional tenure as a player and coach.

After leaving an indelible mark at Florida State University during his early basketball days, Cowens entered the NBA and distinguished himself with the Boston Celtics and later the Milwaukee Bucks.

Cowens, a fierce 6'9" center and power forward, was known for his relentless intensity and all-around abilities on the court.

During his tenure with the Boston Celtics, Cowens hoisted two NBA championship trophies and earned recognition as a seven-time NBA All-Star, three-time All-NBA second-team member, and the 1971 Rookie of the Year.

Despite not being the most skilled player of his era, Cowens' unparalleled competitive fire and relentless effort on the court allowed him to leave an indelible mark on the game.

After his playing career, Cowens continued to leave an enduring impact as a coach. His remarkable achievements, including induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, cement his place as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport that left an indelible mark on the Boston Celtics and the basketball world at large.

7. Paul Pierce

Paul Pierce, born in Oakland, California on October 13, 1977, rose to prominence as a stalwart figure in the realm of professional basketball, notably during his impressive 19-season tenure in the NBA.

Pierce's decorated career was synonymous with his time donning the green and white of the Boston Celtics, where he earned the name "The Truth" and played a pivotal role in the formation of the Celtics' formidable "Big Three" alongside Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen.

He earned acclaim as a 10-time NBA All-Star, an NBA champion in 2008, and the NBA Finals MVP in the same year.

Following his successful tenure with the Celtics, Pierce embarked on his following stints with the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, and Los Angeles Clippers before ultimately retiring in 2017.

His formidable statistics in steals, points, blocks, assists, and rebounds for the Celtics underscore his indelible mark on the franchise, with Pierce becoming synonymous with Boston's transformation into a championship contender.

With a career average of 21.8 points, six rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game, Pierce's enduring impact and ability to evolve his game over time solidify his place as a true legend in the pantheon of basketball greats.

6. Bob Cousy

Bob Cousy, renowned as "The Houdini of the Hardwood," is still counted as one of the game’s greats after an American former professional player and coach. His legacy was forged primarily during his remarkable stint with the Boston Celtics from 1950 to 1963, and a brief return with the Cincinnati Royals in the 1969–70 season.

A 13-time NBA All-Star and the 1957 NBA Most Valuable Player, Cousy's impact reverberates through his six NBA championships and eight consecutive seasons leading the league in assists.

Hailed as a dynamic playmaker, his dazzling ball-handling and innovative passing skills set new standards for basketball excellence, revolutionizing the point guard position.

Inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and celebrated as a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

Despite being a less-than-efficient shooter, Cousy's ability to draw contact, get to the foul line, and orchestrate the team's offense underscored his invaluable contribution to the game.

His career averages of 18.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 7.6 assists reflect his impact on the court while influencing the game both offensively and defensively.

His partnership with Bill Russell on the Celtics forged an unstoppable force, as Russell's outlet passes ignited the team's offense, and Cousy seamlessly finished plays.

5. Robert Parish

Robert Parish, fondly known as "The Chief," is among the list of Celtics former stars who the young players still look back to for having left an indelible mark spanning an incredible 21-season career in the NBA.

Notably, Parish's 14-year tenure with the Boston Celtics solidified his status as a pivotal member of the iconic "Big Three," alongside Larry Bird and Kevin McHale.

A defensive stalwart and reliable mid-range marksman, Parish's versatile skill set seamlessly complemented the prowess of his teammates, contributing to the Celtics' remarkable NBA championship triumphs in 1981, 1984, and 1986.

Beyond his statistical achievements, including leading the franchise in blocks and ranking highly in rebounds and points, Parish's impact transcended the box score, earning him nine All-Star selections and a well-deserved place among basketball's elite in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2003.

Renowned for his nightly 20-10 threat and a selfless approach to the game, Parish remained firmly rooted in his strengths and delivered a well-known presence both in the paint and beyond the perimeter when called upon by the Celtics.

Notably, Parish's pivotal role in vanquishing the Celtics' adversaries, including a memorable triumph over Bill Laimbeer in the 1987 Eastern Conference Finals, further underscores his invaluable contribution to the team's history.

4. Kevin McHale

Kevin McHale etched an illustrious career with the Boston Celtics, firmly securing his place as one of the greatest power forwards of all time.

He embraced the Celtic green in 1980 as the third overall pick in the NBA draft, McHale's presence on the court blossomed alongside the legendary Larry Bird and Robert Parish, forming a formidable frontcourt triumvirate that steered the Celtics to three NBA championships in 1981, 1984, and 1986.

Boasting an impressive array of accolades, McHale's enduring contributions garnered seven NBA All-Star selections, All-NBA First Team honors, and a string of All-Defensive Team nods, affirming his indomitable prowess as both a prolific scorer and an imposing defender.

The impact of McHale's extraordinary career in Boston transcended the hardwood as the Celtics retired his revered number 32 jersey and enshrinement into the prestigious Basketball Hall of Fame.

Amidst his remarkable tenure with the Celtics, Kevin McHale's legacy thrives within the hallowed halls of Boston, underscored by an enviable array of accomplishments.

Undeniably, McHale’s extraordinary skills and unwavering commitment to team success were the linchpins of the Celtics' dominance in the 1980s, as he skillfully redefined the power forward position with unparalleled finesse and a relentless work ethic.

Renowned for his superlative post-game, the 6’10” maestro routinely tormented defenders, earning the moniker "torture chamber" for his mastery in the low post.

McHale's resilience and fortitude further came to the fore during the 1987 playoffs, where he battled through a perilous broken navicular bone in his right foot.

3. John Havlicek

John Havlicek had a remarkable career spanning 1962 to 1978. His storied tenure with the Celtics saw him play a pivotal role in securing eight NBA championships, embellishing his legacy with accolades such as the NBA Finals MVP in 1973-74 and 13 All-Star selections.

Notably, Havlicek's versatility as a two-sport athlete, excelling in both basketball and football, attests to his remarkable athleticism and durability, characterized by his enduring commitment to the game.

Evidently, John Havlicek's impact extended far beyond his statistical achievements, resonating through iconic moments such as his legendary game-saving steal in the 1965 Eastern Conference Finals, which has since become immortalized in basketball lore.

His commitment to the sport saw him excel as a sixth man early in his career and seamlessly transition into a more significant role following the retirements of basketball luminaries such as Bill Russell and Sam Jones.

Havlicek’s career averaged 20.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.8 assists, coupled with his induction into the NBA 75th Anniversary Team and the retirement of his iconic No. 17 jersey by the Boston Celtics. His immeasurable contributions solidify his place among the pantheon of basketball greats.

2. Larry Bird

Larry Bird's legacy as a basketball titan is forever intertwined with his storied career at the Boston Celtics, where he ascended to iconic status as "Larry Legend."

Since his debut in the NBA during the 1979-80 season, Bird's remarkable impact on the Celtics was ahead of its time.

Remaining steadfastly loyal to Boston throughout his entire professional tenure, Bird steered the franchise to lofty heights, clinching five NBA finals berths and securing three illustrious championships in the process.

As the recipient of an unprecedented three consecutive Most Valuable Player (MVP) Awards from 1984 to 1986, Bird carved his place in basketball lore as the sole forward to achieve this remarkable feat.

As a transformative force in the NBA, Bird's unparalleled basketball acumen and visionary playmaking abilities were epitomized by his versatility as a five-tool player, capable of dominating games through scoring, rebounding, facilitating, and defensive prowess.

Moreover, Bird's enduring rivalry with Magic Johnson came to define an era of NBA basketball that longed for years.

1. Bill Russell

Bill Russell needs no introduction as he is lauded as the cornerstone of the Celtics' unparalleled success from 1956 to 1969. His towering presence as a center propelled the team to an unheralded 11 NBA championships, a feat unmatched by any other player in the league's history.

Beyond his achievements, Russell's legacy endures as a paragon of competitive spirit and unwavering determination, exemplified by his flawless 11-0 record in Game 7s and his legendary performances under the brightest championship lights.

As a revered member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, Russell's enduring impact echoes through time, manifesting in a storied career highlighted by five MVP awards, 12 All-Star selections, and 11 All-NBA nods, emanating a legacy of excellence that transcends statistical boundaries.

Russell was a respected leader in basketball, known for his competitive spirit and impressive performances. He had a legendary game in the 1962 NBA Finals where he scored 30 points and grabbed 40 rebounds in Game 7.

Russell's influence in basketball is long-lasting, and he is considered one of the best players ever, known for more than just his statistics.

