In the NFL, it's not just the quarterbacks, tight ends, or other players on the field who make a difference. There is a person just behind the on-field line, playing a major role in the success or failure of any team: the coach.

Given the importance of coaches in the NFL, fans are always curious about their salaries. Are they paid on par with NFL athletes? Who are the top 10 highest-paid NFL coaches in 2024? Let's find out.

Here are the top 10 highest-paid coaches

10) Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles

For three seasons, Nick Sirianni served as the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts. In 2021, the Philadelphia Eagles appointed him as their head coach. During his inaugural season with the Eagles, he guided them to the playoffs. The following year, in 2022, he led the Eagles to the Super Bowl. In 2021, Nick signed a five-year contract with the Eagles, earning between 6-7 million USD annually.

9) Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills

Sean McDermott started his career in 1999 as a scouting administrative coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles. Within two years, he was promoted to the Eagles' coaching staff. Throughout his career, he was associated with various teams and eventually became the head coach of the Buffalo Bulls in 2017. In 2020, the Bills granted McDermott a six-year contract extension, entitling him to an annual salary of 8.5 million USD.

8) Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Doug Pederson was a quarterback in the NFL for 12 years and won a Super Bowl ring in 1996 with the Green Bay Packers. After a decade of working in college football and various coaching staff positions, he became the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. He significantly improved the performance of the Eagles, leading them to three playoff appearances in five years. Under his leadership, the Eagles won the Super Bowl Championship in the 2017 season. Since 2022, he has been with the Jacksonville Jaguars, earning 8.5 million USD per year.

7) Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers

Shanahan is considered one of the best offensive minds in the NFL. In 2016 when he was the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, the Falcons were the top scorer in that season. In 2017 he became the head coach of San Francisco 49ers and led the 49ers to win three division titles and two Super Bowl appearances. For his services, the 49ers are paying him 10 million USD per year.

6) John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens

John Harbaugh, who was hired by the Baltimore Ravens as head coach in 2008, occupies the number 6 spot on this list. Under Harbaugh's leadership, the Ravens won a playoff game in each of his first five seasons and secured the Lombardi Trophy in 2012. Harbaugh has been guiding the Ravens for 15 years, during which time the team has won 172 games. Also, the Ravens won Super Bowl XLVII under his direction. Harbaugh's annual salary is 12 million USD.

5) Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers

When Mike Tomlin became the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2007, he had no prior experience as a head coach. However, that did not stop him from leading the Steelers to a Super Bowl championship in his second season. Under his leadership, the Steelers have won seven AFC North titles and secured one Super Bowl trophy, which justifies his salary of 12.5 million USD per year.

4) Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams

Sean McVay became a head coach at the age of 30. He later made history by becoming the youngest NFL head coach to win a Super Bowl when his team, the Los Angeles Rams, clinched the championship in the 2021 season. According to some reports, after the 2022 season, Amazon offered him 100 million USD for five years to serve as a broadcaster. However, he declined the offer and chose to stay with the Rams. Currently, he is earning 15 million USD per year.

3) Jim Harbaugh, Los Angeles Chargers

The third person on this list is Jim Harbaugh, who has returned to the NFL after leading the Michigan Wolverines to the College Football National Championship, Michigan’s first national championship since 1997. This year, he was signed by the Los Angeles Chargers for the next five years, earning 16 million USD per year. According to reports, Michigan fought hard to keep Harbaugh, even offering a very lucrative deal that would have made him the highest-paid coach in college football. However, he chose to make a comeback in the NFL.

2) Sean Payton, Denver Broncos

Sean Payton has played various roles throughout his coaching career, from being a quarterback coach to an assistant coach. His first assignment as a head coach came in 2006 with the New Orleans Saints. He stayed with the Saints until 2021, during which time he drastically improved the team and led them to a Super Bowl victory in the 2009 season. In 2023, the Broncos appointed him as their head coach for the next five years, paying him 18 million USD per year, making him the 2nd highest-paid coach.

1) Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs

The number one spot goes to the coach of one of the most successful teams in recent times, Kansas City Chiefs’ Andy Reid. He has been a head coach in the NFL for the last 25 years. Once one of the most underpaid NFL head coaches, he has now become the highest-paid. Until last season, he was earning between 18 and 20 million USD per year. However, this April, the Chiefs extended his contract for the next five years at 25 million USD per year. He has now won three Super Bowls as a coach and is the only coach on this list with multiple Super Bowl titles.

