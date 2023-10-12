Top 10 highest run chase in ODI World Cup

Chasing the total has always been a difficult task, and at a stage like the World Cup it's become more difficult. There are some individual great knocks, some brilliant partnerships and some priceless contributions that helped their team to cross the line. Let's take a look at the top 10 highest run chases in ICC ODI World Cup.

1) Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2023 :

Pakistan successfully chased down a 344-run target against Sri Lanka at Hyderabad on 10th October. Wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan got the Player of the Match award for playing brilliant 131 runs innings from 121 balls. Abdullah Shafique also made a century in his debut World Cup game and scored a useful 113 runs from 103 balls. 176 runs partnership between these two batters helped Pakistan to chase down the big total.

2) Ireland vs England, 2011 :

Kevin O'Brien’s century helped Ireland to cross the line against England. In the 2011 World Cup at Bangalore Ireland made an upset by chasing down 327 runs target of England. O'Brien scored a fiery 113 from just 63 balls with 13 boundaries and 6 sixes. This is the second-highest run chase of an ODI World Cup.

3) Bangladesh vs Scotland, 2015 :

At the 2015 World Cup Bangladesh chased a 318 runs target against Scotland. Tamil Iqbal scored match winning 95 and Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Shakib Al Hasan contributed by scoring half centuries.

4) Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2019 :

Bangladesh appeared for the second time in the top 5 highest run chase list of the World Cup. Against the West Indies, they chased down 321 runs. All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is once again the star of this run chase, Shakib made an unbeaten 124 from 86 balls with 16 fours. Wicketkeeper batter Litton Das also played a handy role in by unbeaten 84 runs.

5) Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 1992 :

Arjuna Ranatunga's unbeaten 88, Athula Samarasekera's 75, and Roshan Mahanama's 59 runs contribution got them ahead of Zimbabwe's 312 runs target. That was the fifth highest run chase of the ODI World Cup. It happened in the 1992 World Cup at Pukekura, New Plymouth.

6) Sri Lanka vs England, 2015 :

Centuries from Kumara Sangakkara and Lahiru Thirimanne chased down England's 309 runs target at Wellington in the 2015 ODI World Cup addition.

7) Ireland vs Netherlands, 2011 :

Ireland successfully chased down 300 plus total in the 2011 World Cup, the second one against Netherlands at Eden Garden, Kolkata. Paul Stirling scored a hundred, and William Porterfield and Nial O'Brien contributed with half centuries.

8) Ireland vs West Indies, 2015 :

3 half centuries from Paul Stirling, Ed Joyce and Niall O'Brien made sure that their team chased down West Indies’ 304 runs total at Nelson.

9) England vs West Indies, 2007 :

Kensington Oval, Barbados witnessed England's 300 runs chase against West Indies. The heroes of that match were Kevin Pietersen and captain Michael Vaughan.

10) South Africa vs India, 2011 :

The only match India lost in the 2011 World Cup was against South Africa at Nagpur. Opening batter Hasim Amla,as well as all-rounder Jacques Kallis, and Ab de Villiers scored half centuries in that run chase.

