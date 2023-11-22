Top 10 highest scoring NBA games ever in regulation

Regulation in the NBA encompasses the standard playing time and its corresponding rules. A regular game comprises four quarters, lasting 12 minutes each, totaling 48 minutes of playtime.

Overtime spans five minutes. Teams can use seven timeouts during regulation and two timeouts in overtime.

Top 10 highest-scoring NBA games without overtime

#1 Denver Nuggets 158-162 Golden State Warriors November 2, 1990

The Denver Nuggets faced off against the Golden State Warriors on November 2, 1990, at McNichols Arena in Denver, Colorado, creating a historic basketball match where both teams collectively scored 320 points.

The Warriors emerged victorious with a final score of 162-158 against the Nuggets, setting records for the highest scores attained by both teams in a regulation game.

Notably, Chris Mullin of the Warriors led the scoring with 38 points, while Orlando Woolridge of the Nuggets followed closely with 37 points.

#2 Denver Nuggets 163-155 San Antonio Spurs January 11, 1984

In January 1984, at McNichols Arena in Denver, Colorado, both teams experienced a historic NBA game that shattered records.

The Nuggets triumphed over the Spurs with a score of 163 to 155, achieving a combined score of 318 points.

Vandeweghe of the Nuggets emerged as the top scorer with an impressive 50 points in a high-scoring game that didn't require overtime.

#3 Washington Wizards 158-159 Houston Rockets October 31, 2019

On October 31st, 2019, the Rockets clinched a 159-158 victory against the Wizards in one of the NBA league's most high-scoring games, totaling 317 points.

Despite Bradley Beal's impressive 46-point contribution as the top scorer for the Wizards, it couldn't thwart their rivals from securing the win.

The intense competition between the teams resulted in exceptionally high scores.

#4 Philadelphia Warriors 169-147 New York Knicks March 2, 1962

In March 1962, the Philadelphia Warriors triumphed over the New York Knicks with a score of 169-147, marking one of the NBA's most unforgettable basketball games, which took place over 50 years ago.

This legendary match saw Wilt Chamberlain achieve the unprecedented feat of scoring 100 points in a single game, a record that still stands today.

With over 4,000 spectators in attendance, Chamberlain's remarkable performance not only secured victory for the Warriors but also solidified his position as the all-time highest scorer in a single NBA game.

#5 Cincinnati Royals 165-151 San Diego Rockets March 12, 1970

On March 12th, 1972, the Cincinnati Royals outplayed the San Diego Rockets in an unforgettable game, securing a victory with 165 points against the Rockets' 151, resulting in a combined score of 316 points.

During the match, five players from the Royals each scored more than 20 points, contributing to their straightforward win, whereas four Rockets players managed to score over 28 points apiece.

Despite the Rockets' defeat, Elvin Hayes emerged as the top scorer with an impressive 40 points.

#6.Phoenix Suns 173-143 Denver Nuggets November 10, 1990

The Phoenix Suns made NBA history on November 10, 1990, by securing a 173-143 victory against the Denver Nuggets in a regular-season game held at their home court in Phoenix, Arizona.

A crowd of 14,487 spectators witnessed the high-scoring match where neither team successfully scored a three-pointer, yet they collectively amassed a remarkable 316 points.

The Suns' exceptional performance set a new NBA record for the highest number of points scored in a regulation game.

#7 San Antonio Spurs 161-153 Denver NuggetsNovember 7, 1990

The San Antonio Spurs won a regular season NBA game against the Denver Nuggets on November 7, 1990, with a score of 161-153.

David Robinson led the Spurs with 43 points, accompanied by Sean Elliott scoring 29 points and Avery Johnson providing 16 assists.

Meanwhile, Orlando Woolridge scored 37 points and Todd Lichti scored 29 points for the Nuggets.

The match took place at the San Antonio Spurs' home court and drew a crowd of 15,908 spectators.

#8 Boston Celtics 173-139 Minneapolis LakersFebruary 2, 1959

On February 27, 1959, the Boston Celtics won against the Minneapolis Lakers with a score of 173-139.

Tommy Heinsohn led the Celtics with 43 points, while Bob Cousy contributed 31 points, and Elgin Baylor scored 28 points for the Lakers.

The Celtics achieved a 50.3% field goal rate and converted 29 of 37 free throws, whereas the Lakers managed a 37.9% field goal rate and succeeded in making 45 of 58 free throws.

#9 San Antonio Spurs 157-154 Denver Nuggets April 15, 1984

The San Antonio Spurs clinched victory over the Denver Nuggets in a regular-season NBA match on April 15, 1984, securing a 157-154 win.

The game occurred at the HemisFair Arena in San Antonio, Texas, drawing a crowd of 6,267. Gene Banks contributed 24 points, while John Paxson added 25 points for the Spurs.

#10 Syracuse Nationals 163-148 San Francisco WarriorsMarch 10, 1963

On March 10, 1963, the Syracuse Nationals outscored the San Francisco Warriors 163-148. Wilt Chamberlain contributed 70 points for the Warriors, whereas Lee Shaffer guided the Nationals to victory with 31 points.

