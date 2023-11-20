Top 10 NBA legends with the largest social media following

NBA players rise swiftly to fame to become global athletic figures, and with fame comes a massive social media following. However, some NBA players are inevitably more adored than others.

Let's explore the 10 most followed NBA players on Instagram

10. Paul George: 10.2 million followers

Notably, Paul George (@ygtrece on Instagram and @Yg_Trece on Twitter) enjoys the attention of around 10 million followers on Instagram and roughly 2.4 million followers on Twitter.

9. Chris Paul: 11.8 million followers

Despite nearing the twilight of his career, Chris Paul remains a star among popular NBA players. Known as @CP3 across Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Paul maintains a reputable social media presence, despite Kanye West's notable allegation of an affair with Kim Kardashian.

8. Kevin Durant: 13.4 million followers

Kevin Durant, notorious on social media platforms, holds the handles @easymoneysniper on Instagram, and @KDTrey5 on Twitter, and operates under his name on Facebook.

Durant is renowned for interacting with fans via social media, sometimes even employing 'burner' accounts to post anonymously.

7. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 16 million followers

Giannis Antetokounmpo surprises the audience with 16 million followers despite being a relatively new star. He’s punching above his weight amidst seasoned players.

On platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok, he goes by the handle @Giannis_An34. For Facebook, though, he sticks to his real name.

Keeping scandal-free, Giannis likes to portray a positive image.

6. Klay Thompson: 17 million followers

Shoulder to shoulder with Giannis at 17 million followers, we have Klay Thompson.

Despite being integral to the Golden State Warriors domination, Klay's social media presence doesn't stand out unless he's sharing about his ocean exploits and his dog, Rocco.

His Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook accounts all bear the same handle: @KlayThompson.

5. Lonzo Ball: 18.3 million followers

Lonzo Ball, despite having not played a significant number of NBA games in recent times and being at a career crossroads, manages to claim 18.3 million followers.

You can find him on Instagram as @Zo, on Twitter as @ZO2_, and simply, Lonzo Ball on Facebook.

4. Kyrie Irving: 19.7 million followers

Kyrie Irving ranks fourth on our list. Known as one of the most controversial NBA players largely due to his beliefs and posts on social media Irving keeps his followers engaged.

He uses @KyrieIrving across platforms, including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok.

Advertisement

3. Russell Westbrook: 23 million followers

Russell Westbrook's vibrant playing style and trend-setting fashion sense secure his position among the most popular NBA players, even as his MVP glory days continue to recede.

Westbrook tends to avoid social media controversy. He interacts with fans on Instagram and Twitter through his @RussWest44 account and uses his name for Facebook.

2. Stephen Curry: 55.3 million followers

Stephen Curry has revolutionized basketball with his exceptional three-point shooting, vaulting him to the status of the second-most followed NBA player in the current era.

Using @StephCurry30 on Instagram and Twitter and his name on Facebook, he manages to avoid most social media scandals, despite criticism of his stance against affordable housing in his locale.

1. LeBron James: 158 million followers

Topping the list with a staggering 158 million followers, LeBron James holds an unparalleled position as the most followed NBA player.

Over his two-decade-long career, he has faced scarce controversy, despite 'The Decision' once sparking polarized responses, and this has not significantly affected his standing.

Fans can follow him on Instagram and Twitter under the @KingJames handle, with his Facebook page simply being his name.

ALSO READ: LeBron James makes NBA history once again with Lakers win over Rockets